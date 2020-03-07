San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Calls Out Donald Trump’s Response to Coronavirus

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs reacts towards the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBA head trainer Gregg Popovich criticized President Donald Trump Friday over the president’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was our president blaming Barack Obama for the fact we don’t have the kits we need right now. Seriously, I think he thinks Barack Obama tripped [1984 U.S. Olympian and 3,000-meter runner] Mary Decker,” Popovich mentioned, as reported by way of the New York Post.

“Seriously, so you know if it affects him personally in a financial or political way and it’s positive, he’ll tout about it and he’ll brag about it forever. But if it goes against him whether it’s a person or an organization, he’ll go after it. We all know why: Because he’s a coward,” Popovich mentioned.

The Spurs head trainer was once referencing feedback Trump made whilst assembly with airline CEOs within the White House with regards to trying out being performed to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing,” Trump mentioned on the assembly. “We undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion. That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made.”

It was once unclear which Obama law Trump referred to within the assembly. When requested to explain on the assembly, Vice President Mike Pence mentioned: “The last administration asserted FDA jurisdiction over testing and the development of tests like this. The president changed that on Saturday. States now have the ability to conduct the coronavirus tests in state labs, university laboratory.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, additional elaborated that the former management put laws in position on the Food and Drug Administration that slowed the facility of college and state labs to increase checks.

“What the president’s decision did was allow that regulatory relief now and that those university labs and those other labs in this country now can be fully engaged in developing laboratory diagnostics for the clinical arena,” Redfield mentioned.

Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Brett Giroir instructed Newsweek in an e-mail Saturday: “Testing capacity is ramping up substantially, with 1.5 million tests produced last week. 1.1 million have been shipped, and 400,000 are ready to ship – likely on Monday – to fill incoming orders. We expect approximately 4 million additional tests to be produced next week.”

Meanwhile, Popovich, a prior critic of the president, additionally lauded NBA avid gamers for his or her refusal to attend the White House after successful a championship, a long-held sports activities custom.

“Players made their feelings known not going to the White House. There’s a reason for that, and it’s not just being flippant or disrespectful. Weak people who are basically demagogues at heart make those kinds of arguments. If you protest something then you’re disloyal, you’re unpatriotic.”

Newsweek reached out to the Spurs group and the White House for additional remark Saturday, however they didn’t reply in time for newsletter.