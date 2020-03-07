Publisher Drops Woody Allen Memoir After Employee Walkout

Hachette Book Group introduced on Friday that the corporate is probably not publishing director Woody Allen’s drawing close memoir, Apropos of Nothing, following an worker walkout.

On Thursday, Hachette workers walked out of the place of work in a display of unity with Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son, who introduced days previous that he would not be running with the corporate. Farrow’s 2019 e book Catch and Kill—which main points Farrow’s journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein—was once printed through Little, Brown and Company, a department of Hachette. In his announcement, Farrow criticized Hachette for publishing Catch and Kill, after which permitting a distinct department to post his father’s memoir, given the truth that Farrow’s sister, Dylan Farrow, has been very outspoken about allegations that Allen molested her when she was once a kid.

The walkout incorporated workers from Little, Brown and Company and likewise Grand Central Publishing, the imprint that was once set to free up Allen’s e book.

“Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir A Propos of Nothing, originally scheduled for sale in April 2020, and will return all rights to the author,” Hachette mentioned in a remark given to Newsweek. The writer defined that the verdict got here after discussions with body of workers.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard. Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

American movie director Woody Allen attends a Press Conference at Kursaal auditorium to discuss the brand new movie he’s filming in San Sebastian on July 09, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. Allen’s writer dropped his memoir on Friday.

Gari Garaialde/Getty

Farrow’s announcement on Tuesday, that he was once severing ties with Hachette, got here hours after his sister Dylan Farrow known as out the writer for running with Allen. “I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir,” Farrow wrote in his remark, “after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill—a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

Farrow additionally echoed his sister Dylan’s insistence that she was once no longer contacted through reality checkers for the e book. Dylan Farrow has alleged for years that Allen, her adoptive father, molested her when she was once 7 years previous. Allen has again and again denied the allegations, that have gained renewed consideration in recent times, amid the #MeToo motion.

Dylan Farrow’s remark on Monday known as the verdict to post the memoir a “betrayal” of her brother’s paintings. “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” she wrote.

Updated, 3/6, 4:42 p.m. EST: This tale has been up to date to incorporate a remark from Hachette, which was once gained after newsletter.