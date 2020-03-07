New Episode of ‘Firefly Fun House’ Premieres Tonight

It’s the overall Friday Night SmackDown sooner than the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and this night the blue logo seems to be to arrange for Sunday’s display and past.

Last week, The Miz and John Morrison had been surprised to determine that experience to shield their Tag Team Championships in an Elimination Chamber fit on Sunday. To to find out who will input the Chamber closing, a Gauntlet Match has been introduced between the taking part tag groups.

Whoever wins this night may have an enormous benefit on Sunday. Can Miz and Morrison get this extremely coveted placement, or will one of the challengers get nearer to successful the logo’s tag titles?

John Cena’s go back to SmackDown closing week was once interrupted by way of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. After dropping his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super Showdown, Wyatt has challenged Cena to a fit at WrestleMania 36, which the previous WWE Champion has authorised.

Bray Wyatt is scheduled to have any other version of his Firefly Fun House this night, which can confidently give lovers perception into Bray’s mindset after struggling his first loss as he prepares to problem Cena.

Speaking of the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg for the name at WrestleMania. With his “Road to WrestleMania” transparent, what’s going to Reigns do in the intervening time?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley continues her long reign heading into WrestleMania, however she’ll need to strive against in a tag fit this night with the returning Sasha Banks. Naomi and Lacey Evans can be at the different facet of the hoop, however, with each girls eyeing a shot at Bayley’s name, how will this fit play out?

The nWo are being inducted within the WWE Hall of Fame this 12 months, and Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman can be on SmackDown this night in a distinct episode of A Moment of Bliss. What will the mythical crew have to mention this night? Fans would possibly not wish to omit it.

And after all, BIntercontinental Champion Braun Strowman is ready for a three-on-one handicap fit for his name this Sunday. His fighters, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, were given the easier of “The Monster Among Men” closing week, however what’s going to this night hang for all 4 males?

Here’s the entirety that took place at the March 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

A Moment of Bliss

Before the visitors pop out, Alexa Bliss calls out The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. She tells them when they’re achieved hiding on Monday Night RAW, they know the place to search out them.Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman pop out as visitors of A Moment of Bliss.Alexa asks about Goldberg since Nash was once the individual to finish his streak. Nash brings up Scott Hall the usage of the farm animals proudSami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro interrupt. Zayn says it is time to get started speaking concerning the long run now not the previous. He says that the speedy long run would be the 3 of them defeating Braun Strowman on Sunday. Sami makes amusing of the trio and says that they are able to drop the nWo.Nash, Hall and Waltman rise up in a position for a struggle, however Sami Zayn says that they have got to get in a position for Strowman. Braun comes out and takes out Nakamura and Cesaro. Zayn runs within the ring and takes Bliss “hostage” so he can get out of the hoop unscathed.Strowman will get at the mic and says that on Sunday they’re going to get those arms and it’s going to be “too sweet.”