Migrants accuse Greek police of brutality after being ‘sent back to border by Turkey’ to ‘blackmail’ EU





MIGRANTS in Turkey have accused Greek police of forcing them to strip off their garments and of beating them, leaving them stranded at the border.

TRT, the Turkish state-owned broadcaster, printed pictures of shirtless migrants with scars on their backs huddling round a hearth on the Greek border.

According to TRT, some migrants claimed that Greek police have been repelling them with “military stuff” which was once described by the broadcaster as a ‘web site of violence by Greek safety forces’.

The photos printed by Turkish media confirmed some of the migrants warming themselves round a hearth ultimate night time after they have been allegedly compelled to strip off by police.

Some of the photographs display a couple of huge purple scars throughout their backs.

Over the path of this week, Greek police have fired tear fuel, stun grenades, and water cannons to repel other people from attempting to go the border however they deny claims that they have got wounded or killed migrants.

One migrant stated that the Greek police “forced us to take off our clothes” whilst every other held up a grenade allegedly thrown by Greek government.

Other migrants on the border are blaming Turkish president Recepe Tayyip Erdogan after he gave them false hope of a brand new lifestyles in Europe by permitting them to go away Turkey for Greece.

Erdogan’s transfer to “blackmail” Western leaders over the struggle in Syria has noticed 1000’s of migrants heading to the Greek border in an effort to achieve the EU.

Most migrants have since became back.

“We don’t know what is happening. We are like toys to them,” stated one migrant, Mohammad Omid.

“We are like a ball to them. Everyone passes us to this side and the other side. I don’t know what will happen to us.”

This comes after claims from Turkish officers on Wednesday {that a} migrant was once shot lifeless and 5 others have been injured.

The declare mentioned that Greek border officers opened all over violent clashes on the land border.

But the Greek government straight away issued a robust denial of any g8unfire and labelled the claims as “fake news.”

Reporters at the Greek facet of the border heard what gave the impression of gunfire and the sounds of an ambulance.

On Tuesday, harrowing photos confirmed oldsters serving to their choking youngsters after tear fuel was once fired at them.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s most sensible diplomat has warned migrants that the theory of an open border was once “false” and that “people should not try to move there.”

He persevered: “I want to send a clear message – don’t go to the border. The border is not open.”

Turkey’s overseas minister has claimed that greater than 130,000 other people have crossed into Greece since February 27, when Erdogan in spite of everything opened the border.

On his go back from a summit with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Erdogan signalled there can be no modified to Turkey’s coverage.

“We don’t have time to discuss with Greece whether the gates which we opened are now closed. That business is over.”

“Our gates are open. The refugees will go as far as they can. We are not forcing them to leave.”

In 2016, Erdogan agreed to stay just about 4 million refugees in a take care of the EU which he has now deserted.

