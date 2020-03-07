Massachusetts Professor Nicholas Pirelli Raped Student He Met On Sugar Daddy Website, Police Say

A Massachusetts professor has been placed on depart after allegedly raping a feminine pupil he met on a “sugar daddy” site inside of his place of job in October, government mentioned this week.

Nicholas Pirelli, a 36-year-old communications professor at Bridgewater State University, was once charged Wednesday with rape and indecent attack and battery in reference to the alleged attack on Oct. 20, 2019, campus police informed The Daily Beast. He is out on $2,500 bail.

While the accuser, who has no longer been known, is a pupil on the college, she was once no longer enrolled in any of Pirelli’s categories.

“We are deeply disturbed and angered to learn of these allegations, which are so contrary to our values as a caring and supportive community,” Bridgewater State University President Frederick Clark mentioned in a Friday letter, noting that Pirelli has been put on depart and “barred” from campus. “I want to strongly reiterate that we have absolutely no tolerance for abuse or violence against any members of our campus community, and we are committed to holding accountable anyone responsible for acts of physical and sexual assault.”

According to the police record got through Enterprise News, Pirelli and the feminine pupil met final October on looking for.com, a site that fits “sugar babies” with “sugar daddies.” The professor, who was once taking a look to search out any person concerned about dominating him with whips and chains, allegedly presented to “spoil” her after the 2 attached.

After the pair started texting, Pirelli allegedly asked the coed take “risky” photos. She allegedly despatched specific footage and movies and the professor despatched a nude picture in go back. In some other picture, Pirelli confirmed off a intercourse toy “collection,” consistent with the police record.

When he realized she was once a pupil at Bridgewater State University, Pirelli allegedly informed her: “We will have to be discreet.”

The week sooner than the alleged October rape, the 36-year-old despatched the coed $five via Venmo as a “test.” Days later, the 2 agreed to fulfill at a Dunkin’ Donuts in West Bridgewater to “see if they had a good connection in person.” He despatched the girl $20 to hide her taxi journey, government allege.

After the assembly, Pirelli despatched her $50 to go on a spree. Pirelli contacted the coed at about nine p.m. that day and presented to assist along with her essay, the police record states. Pirelli informed her to fulfill him inside of his place of job on the campus library.

The lady informed government that right away after she entered the place of job, Pirelli locked the door and the 2 labored on her essay for roughly 30 mins. Without caution, Pirello “abruptly leaned over” and kissed her, the police record states. She mentioned she felt trapped as a result of she was once sitting on a low bean bag chair on the time.

“As Pirelli learned in, the victim placed her hands in front of her chest with her palms facing outwards, in an effort to prevent Pirelli from coming any closer or laying on top of her,” the record states, consistent with Enterprise News.

Pirelli then carried out forcible anal oral intercourse on her with consent, the coed mentioned. After the attack, which she mentioned made her really feel “trapped” and “nervous,” she mentioned she left and informed her two roommates however didn’t really feel relaxed telling government or ceasing verbal exchange with Pirelli out of concern for her collegiate long term.

Bridgewater University Police showed the girl reported the incident to her two roommates the night time it allegedly came about, and that “detectives found the victim credible throughout their interviews with her.”

The pupil reported the incident on Tuesday to campus police, prompting Bridgewater State police to interview the professor day after today. While Pirelli to start with said he didn’t consider he knew the coed, or ever used Venmo to ship scholars cash, he later recanted—admitting he “may have” met her out of doors of a study room.

When detectives requested Pirelli if the coed was once ever a visitor in his place of job and if he had met her on-line, he spoke back to each questions with a “maybe.” Pirelli additionally admitted to prior to now the usage of looking for.com, however “he did not have an account anymore,” the record states.

“When confronted with the report of inappropriate touching, Pirelli stated, ‘That is extreme,’ and stated that he did nothing wrong,” consistent with the police record. “Detectives found Pirelli to be not credible and noted that he had apparently lied when asked questions regarding matters that were already on record or easily confirmable, thus indicating apparent consciousness of guilt on Pirelli’s part.”

The 36-year-old was once arrested right away after the interview.