Is ‘SNL’ on Tonight? Watch Daniel Craig Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

James Bond could also be delaying his go back to theaters however that does not imply Daniel Craig is suspending any of his scheduled engagements this weekend. The actor and 007 megastar remains to be set to host this night’s Saturday Night Live, even if his new film as the long-lasting undercover agent would possibly not in reality hit the massive display screen till this autumn.

The premiere date for No Time to Die, the 5th and most likely ultimate James Bond movie with Craig on the heart, was once not too long ago rescheduled in gentle of the coronavirus’ doable impact on the worldwide field place of business. On Wednesday, the studios and manufacturers in the back of the blockbuster introduced that the movie was once being driven from an April unlock to a November one. (No Time to Die is recently set to debut within the U.Okay. on November 12, and the U.S. on November 25.) Craig’s upcoming look on SNL was once, naturally, meant to advertise his newest flip because the debonair undercover agent.

(l-r) ‘Saturday Night Live’ host Daniel Craig and Chris Redd all the way through Promos behind the scenes in Studio 8H in New York City on March 3, 2020. Craig will host “SNL” on March 7, 2020.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

While fanatics must wait longer than anticipated to look Craig again in motion as Bond, they are able to no less than depend on some 007-themed parodies on SNL. There’s no telling what Craig and the forged in reality have in retailer for his web hosting gig on Saturday, but when historical past is any indication, there might be no less than one nod to Bond prior to the display ends.

When Craig first hosted SNL in 2012, he seemed in “Bond Girls,” a hilarious caricature that imagines a number of made-up Bond flicks that includes some surprising feminine costars. Have you ever puzzled what Annie Hall-era Diane Keaton can be like in a Bond movie? Or ’80s Ellen DeGeneres, when she was once highest referred to as a standup comic? Well, watch “Bond Girls” and you will not must marvel any more.

It would not be unexpected to look the SNL forged as soon as once more take a couple of jabs on the Bond personality—or make gentle of the truth that Craig’s web hosting the display 8 months too early for his new film.

Read on to determine extra information about the approaching installment of SNL beneath.

Who is appearing?

The Weeknd is ready to make his 3rd musical visitor look on SNL. His go back to the well-known Studio 8H—the place SNL is filmed within New York’s Rockefeller Center—is available in anticipation of his upcoming fourth studio album, After Hours, which is ready to unlock on March 20, 2020.

Can SNL be live-streamed?

No wish to fear in case you should not have get admission to to tv, you’ll be able to nonetheless view SNL by way of reside circulate on any sensible tool via NBC’s website online or app. Hulu subscribers with +Live provider too can catch the episode in actual time on that platform. The identical is going for the ones with YouTube TV.

All of the display’s highlights can be to be had for viewing on SNL’s YouTube channel in a while after the episode airs. And fanatics can stay alongside of all the SNL banter via following the hashtag #SNL on social media.

As all the time, SNL starts at 11:30 p.m. ET sharp.