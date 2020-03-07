HBO host Bill Maher defended not too long ago ousted MSNBC host Chris Matthews Friday night time and criticized journalist Laura Bassett’s accusations of sexist remarks, which ended in him stepping down from the cable information channel.

The Real Time host recalled his personal 2002 firing from ABC’s Politically Incorrect and defended Matthews as a sufferer of “cancel culture” in lately’s leisure and information media. Maher ridiculed Bassett’s accusations that Matthews was once “being kind of creepy” to her and different girls a number of years in the past, paradoxically pointing out, “Thank you, Rosa Parks” for her coming ahead publicly closing month.

Maher’s panel visitor Caitlin Flanagan, a group of workers creator for The Atlantic, agreed and requested of Bassett: “How fragile can one woman be?”

“Speaking of getting s**t-canned, a friend of mine lost his job this week, Chris Matthews, ‘wanted to give him a shout-out because I will miss him and a lot of other people will, too,” Maher stated Friday, prompting applause and cheers from his studio target market. “Guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds.”

“Thank you, Rosa Parks,” Maher stated of Bassett. “Jesus f***ing Christ. I mean, I guess my question is: Do you understand why Democrats lose?”

He lashed out at MSNBC for ousting Matthews, noting that he was once proper to invite Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren difficult questions as a result of his display is actually referred to as Hardball. Maher added: “I think this ‘cancel culture’ is a cancer on progressivism. Liberals always have to fight a two-front war, Republicans only have to fight the Democrats. Democrats have to fight the Republicans and each other.”

Matthews apologized to Bassett and his audience closing week earlier than all of a sudden finishing his long TV tenure. He allegedly made a number of sexist remarks towards Bassett, corresponding to “why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet” as she waited in make-up earlier than an look a number of years in the past. Maher joked whether or not or no longer Bassett is a “compliment victim or a compliment survivor?”

“We empower all this lunacy,” Flanagan stated extensively of so-called “#MeToo” firings and Matthews being driven out. “If every woman–if we’re now empowered to take a flamethrower at ever mosquito, then we’ve become the thing we hate. It’s not funny when a man loses his job, it’s not funny when a man loses his career. You’re saying it’s ‘creepy’ — but how fragile can one woman be?”

Maher additionally stated Democrats and newshounds corresponding to 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley are “hypocrites” for attempting so exhausting to sentence public figures like Matthews over years-old claims of sexist feedback. He in particular referenced Pelley’s query to Michael Bloomberg all over an interview over an allegation that the billionaire made a funny story about oral intercourse a long time earlier than.

“It’s such a cheap way to look enlightened, ‘I’m not doing this thing that you did then,'” argued Maher. “But if you were around then, you would have!”

Screenshot: HBO | YouTube