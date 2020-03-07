Fox News Doctor Calls World Health Organization a ‘Bunch of Alarmists’ for Warnings About Coronavirus

New York University Professor of Medicine and Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel mentioned Friday at the Fox News program Bill Hemmer Reports that the World Health Organization used to be a “bunch of alarmists” after their newest statements concerning the coronavirus.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned at a Tuesday media briefing that “globally, about 3.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected.”

“This virus is not SARS, it’s not MERS, and it’s not influenza,” Ghebreyesus clarified. “It is a unique virus with unique characteristics.”

At a information convention Friday, Ghebreyesus expressed worry that some governments have been underestimating the risk posed by way of the fast international unfold of coronavirus.

Dr. Marc Siegel advised Fox News Friday that the World Health Organization used to be “a bunch of alarmists” after it introduced a world 3.four p.c mortality charge because of coronavirus.

Getty

“We are concerned that some countries have not taken this seriously enough or have decided there is nothing they can do,” Ghebreyesus mentioned. “We are concerned that in some countries the level of political commitment and the actions that demonstrate that commitment do not match the level of the threat we all face. This is not a drill. This is a time for pulling out all the stops.”

Dr. Siegel implied that the ones feedback by way of the WHO have been disproportionate to the true risk.

“They are a bunch of alarmists,” Siegel mentioned. “They are saber rattlers. And look, the statistics they keep throwing out? Death rate 3.4 percent? Let me tell you something. Let’s look at South Korea, an organized country where they have been screening everyone, well over 100,000, now over 200,000 people. They found about 6,000 cases.”

“Deaths a little bit less than 30,” Siegel persevered, probably regarding the U.S. loss of life charge from coronavirus, which recently stands at 15. “That’s a 0.7 percent death rate in an organized society with a great health care system. Guess what that reminds me of? Influenza. Maybe slightly more percentage wise than influenza.”

World Health Organisation recommendation for fending off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Clean palms continuously with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash palms after coughing or sneezing; when being concerned for the unwell; ahead of; all the way through and after meals preparation; ahead of consuming; after the usage of the bathroom; when palms are visibly grimy; and after handlings animals or waste.Maintain a minimum of 1 meter (Three ft) distance from someone who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your palms, nostril and mouth. Do no longer spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue right away and blank your palms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling ill (fever, cough, problem respiring) search hospital treatment early and make contact with native well being government upfront.Stay up-to-the-minute on COVID-19 tendencies issued by way of well being government and observe their steering.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks best wish to put on a masks if taking care of a unwell particular person.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when utilized in aggregate with common hand cleansing.Do no longer contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean palms for those who contact the masks.Learn find out how to correctly placed on, take away and dispose of mask. Clean palms after disposing of masks.Do no longer reuse single-use mask.

“This is a contagious virus, we’re concerned about it, we don’t have a vaccine for it,” Siegel added. “But there’s no reason to believe it’s actually more problematic or deadly than influenza.”

Newsweek reached out to WHO for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

President Donald Trump additionally had problems with the numbers offered by way of WHO. In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night time on Fox News, Trump mentioned the three.four p.c mortality charge from coronavirus reported by way of WHO used to be a “false number.”

“Now, this is just my hunch,” Trump mentioned, “but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this and it is very mild.”

Trump additionally mentioned that many people who contract coronavirus is not going to search clinical remedy as a result of “they will get better very rapidly.”

“They don’t know about the easy cases because the easy cases don’t go to the hospital,” Trump added. “They don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases so I think that [3.4 percent] is very high. I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under one percent.”

While the U.S. recently reviews 319 overall showed circumstances of coronavirus, 15 other folks have died as a outcome of the an infection. However, 15 U.S. circumstances also are labeled as completely recovered.

Globally, 102,043 coronavirus circumstances had been showed with a loss of life toll of 3,494. The quantity of recovered folks, alternatively, is recently 57,599.

The chart illustrates the unfold of COVID-19 around the U.S. as of March 6.

Statista