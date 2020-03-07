Facebook bans ads for medical face masks amid coronavirus outbreak





Facebook is quickly banning commercials for medical face masks as a part of an effort to stop use of its platform to milk other folks’s issues in regards to the new coronavirus.

The ban covers commercials at the social media platform in addition to industrial listings on Facebook Marketplace, the corporate mentioned. Facebook mentioned it could start to put in force the ban over the following few days.

“Our teams are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product control, mentioned in a remark issued overdue Friday.

Facebook famous that it up to now introduced a ban on ads that make claims in regards to the well being advantages of a selected product or assured that “a product will prevent someone from contracting” the illness.

Some public well being officers have advised other folks to prevent purchasing masks. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams famous in a tweet on Feb. 29 that masks aren’t efficient in protective most of the people “but when healthcare suppliers can’t get them to care for unwell sufferers, it places them and our communities in danger!”

In a separate construction, Amtrak introduced that it used to be canceling its nonstop Acela passenger teach carrier between Washington, D.C., and New York City thru overdue May as a result of a pointy drop in call for. That carrier will probably be canceled beginning Tuesday and thru May 28, Amtrak mentioned.

The cancellation does no longer have an effect on Amtrak’s different high-speed Acela carrier connecting Washington, New York and Boston, which runs a number of occasions in keeping with day with restricted stops.

