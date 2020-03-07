Ex-Mark Meadows Aide Says Sexual Harassment in Congressman’s Office Was Known Earlier Than Reported

On March 6, 2020, President Trump named Mark Meadows to be his fourth leader of group of workers.

The House Committee on Ethics continues to be investigating Rep. Mark Meadows’ (R-NC) dealing with of sexual harassment proceedings in opposition to his former leader of group of workers, a lot of assets have showed to The Daily Beast.

And despite the fact that the main supply of passion has been why Meadows, the Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, persisted to pay his former most sensible aide Kenny West lengthy after proceedings have been made about West’s habits or even following West’s termination, any other wrinkle has not too long ago emerged. A former Meadows aide has testified to the committee that prime group of workers and, in all probability, even Meadows himself have been made conscious about West’s habits a long way previous than has been publicly reported.

A prior record by means of the Office of Congressional Ethics (a completely other frame from the House Committee on Ethics) mentioned that pink flags about West have been first raised by means of feminine staffers in October 2014. The former Meadows aide who testified to the House committee closing week mentioned the problem used to be, in truth, mentioned amongst group of workers months previous.

“It was strange to me that these allegations were spoken of in the congressman’s office as early as spring 2014 but no solid action was taken and that if these allegations were true, why someone would remain on staff,” the staffer advised The Daily Beast.

Meadow’s administrative center declined to remark for this tale. The OCE record mentioned, and different aides to the congressman insisted, that Meadows used to be ignorant of West’s habits previous to October 2014. West himself continues to disclaim that he had ever sexually burdened any individual in any respect.

“There is nothing there. There may be differences of opinion but there is nothing there,” West mentioned in an interview. “There was no allegation. You all are choosing phrases that do not exist.”

The complexity of those timeline and the contradictory assertions about culpability may just pose issues for Meadows, who has already been criticized for his dealing with of the West topic. They additionally illustrate some greater truths concerning the establishment of Congress itself: There used to be and nonetheless isn’t any easy mechanism for resolving proceedings of sexual harassment.

This is particularly true in incidents the place the individual accused of harassment is the individual tasked with serving to deal with and adjudicate such claims.

Such used to be the case with West. In January 2013, he used to be employed as Meadows leader of group of workers after having run in opposition to the congressman all over the 2012 GOP number one. It used to be an atypical rent because of this. But his habits at paintings quickly additionally become extremely problematic. According to the OCE record, a gaggle of feminine staff started feeling uncomfortable with how he communicated, commented on their outfits, and bodily interacted with them.

Though the previous Meadows aide mentioned such proceedings have been aired in the spring of 2014, the OCE record mentioned that it used to be in October 2014 that “a group of employees… reported to the then-Deputy Chief of Staff that they were uncomfortable with Mr. West’s inappropriate behavior towards them.”

Clay McCreary, a box consultant for Meadows, mentioned he didn’t need to remark at the explicit date however he would “strongly advise against reporting” that pink flags have been raised previous to the autumn. Another former Meadows aide (now not the one that testified sooner than the Ethics Committee) mentioned that it’s “probably the case” that the problem used to be raised sooner than October 2014 to Meadows’ deputies however to not Meadows himself.

“My memory was [Meadows] was shocked by it and upset we didn’t bring it to him sooner,” the aide added.

How lengthy Meadows knew concerning the proceedings may just smartly resolve the extent of his accountability in the next dealing with of the topic. Even the ones sympathetic to the congressman admit it will had been treated higher. But in addition they notice that Meadows used to be confronted with a catch 22 situation, without reference to when he came upon his group of workers’s discomfort with West.

Normally, when such sexual harassment proceedings are made, it’s the leader of group of workers’s process to handle them. But West used to be the executive of group of workers. So Meadows requested his buddy and colleague, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), for recommendation. Gowdy relayed that his personal leader of group of workers had enjoy dealing with such problems and he “lent her”—as one supply described it—to Meadows for a brief time period to assist make things better out.

Gowdy’s leader of group of workers, assets mentioned, inspired Meadows to briefly fireplace West. But the problem lingered. In November 2014, Meadows advised group of workers that West wouldn’t be again in the administrative center. As the Huffington Post reported, Meadows even introduced a “tip line” that allowed disgruntled federal staff to discuss their administrative center stories.

But even supposing West wasn’t there in particular person, he persisted to be in contact with Meadow’s staffers. Communications persisted to a minimum of March 2015, the OCE record discovered.

At some level, it become just about untenable. Numerous congressional assets showed that Gowdy if truth be told faced Meadows at the House ground that he had to totally lower West off. On April 9, 2015, Meadows formally modified West’s identify from leader of group of workers to “senior adviser.” On May 31, 2015, he filed a kind notifying that West’s employment used to be terminated. West, alternatively, would proceed getting exams till Aug. 15, 2015. All advised, from April 1 via Aug. 15, West won greater than $58,000 from Meadow’s congressional administrative center.

It is exactly as a result of West used to be paid see you later after he used to be officially let pass that Meadow’s administrative center become the topic of an investigation. The House Ethics Manual dictates that, “compensation may be received only for duties performed within the preceding month.” Meadows administrative center mentioned that West used to be receiving, simply, holiday and severance pay.

Left unsaid in the OCE record used to be any other factor that coloured Meadows’ pondering. According to one of the most former aides, West insisted that he had achieved not anything flawed or even threatened to sue Meadows for wrongful termination. Indeed, to at the present time, West insists that there used to be no justification for his dismissal

“I don’t know [why I was fired],” he advised The Daily Beast. “There are reasons for everything. I wish I had an answer. I wish I did. I really did. I have my suspicions. but they are just those. But I’m 60 years old. I’ve been married for 40 years to the love of my life. It was an honor to be chosen as Mr. Meadows’ chief of staff, the honor of my life. I was asked if I’d change anything, and I wouldn’t.”

Ultimately the Office of Congressional Ethics made up our minds that Meadows most probably violated House laws by means of proceeding to pay West. In March 2016, it referred its investigation into the topic to the House Committee on Ethics, which is, amongst different issues, figuring out whether or not the bills constituted agreement cash, in keeping with Politico. There isn’t any indication when the House Committee on Ethics will wrap up its probe into the topic. A committee spokesperson declined to remark.