Ex-Borg Hugh’s Character Arc in ‘Picard’ Embodies the Best of ‘Star Trek’

The former Borg drone Hugh died in “Nepenthe,” the 7th episode of Star Trek: Picard, killed through a blade thrown from the hand of Narissa (Peyton List), a Romulan secret agent of the Zhat Vash, a faction made up our minds to do away with artificial lifestyles from the galaxy.

While Hugh died protecting the retreat of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), his lifestyles main as much as this ultimate, fateful reunion with the former Starfleet admiral changed into, together with his reappearance on Star Trek: Picard, one of the maximum pleasing transformations in Star Trek’s historical past.

After final encountering Hugh a long time previous, main a resistance motion towards Data’s risky dual brother Lore (Brent Spiner), Jean-Luc Picard and Hugh have been reunited in the Star Trek: Picard episode “The Impossible Box.”

Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the ex-Borg Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco) reunite on ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

“Welcome to the Borg Reclamation Project,” Hugh says to Jean-Luc when the captain arrives on the Borg Artifact, a grin opening on a face that after conveyed not anything however the impassive certitude of Borg assimilation. “I don’t know what you’re doing here, but I’ll help you, anyway I can.”

Even amongst the collection’ many high-profile returns—William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Data (Brent Spiner) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan)—Picard’s include of Hugh, a minor TNG visitor persona, has a formidable emotional heft. Much of the credit score is going to returning The Next Generation visitor superstar Jonathan Del Arco, who this time portrays Picard’s latter-day Hugh as a battle-worn campaigner, who has put down his sword and embraced a lifestyles of fellowship. While the Hugh of TNG used to be expressionless, at the same time as he realized the price of particular person lifestyles, Del Arco provides the Hugh of 2399 an emotional openness that is not anything like the rest we have observed from a Borg or ex-Borg (“xB”) sooner than.

“You use 100 percent of yourself. Give everything you have to offer.” Del Arco advised Newsweek. “I’m glad to hear it’s resonating.”

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh.

While there were extra central Borg characters to look in Star Trek collection, none have embodied the nameless substance of Borg individuality relatively like the former Borg drone Third of Five, named Hugh through Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) in The Next Generation 5th season episode “I, Borg.”

Unlike Picard, who used to be assimilated to guide the Borg into struggle towards the United Federation of Planets, there is not anything particular about Hugh. The Borg Queen will have chased Voyager throughout the galaxy to get again Seven of Nine, however Hugh way little to the Collective. After the Enterprise group go back him to the wreckage of his Borg scout vessel, the Borg reject Hugh, chopping him adrift with all the different drones “infected” through his transient revel in of individuality.

Hugh as he seems in TNG episode “I Borg.”

Ever since, he has given his lifestyles to the de-assimilation and empowerment of former Borg drones. If the Borg have a running elegance, Hugh is its hero.

Living aboard a decommissioned Borg Cube the Romulans name the Artifact, Hugh works with Romulan docs to de-assimilate former Borg drones and acclimate them to lifestyles as people. His efforts are proven as each hopeful and dire, the scenes aboard the Borg Cube shot throughout two large soundstage units, designed to impart a Romulan jail camp oppressiveness atop the immensity of the fallen Borg danger.

“After all these years, you’re showing what the Borg are, underneath,” Picard tells Hugh after traveling the clinical amenities the place former Borg drones have their cybernetic implants got rid of. “They’re victims, not monsters.”

In “Stardust City Rag,” an previous episode of Star Trek: Picard, we see the penalties confronted through xBs in a galaxy that hates them when Star Trek: Voyager persona Icheb (Casey King in Picard, however in the beginning portrayed through Manu Intiraymi) is torn aside through portions harvesters.

“These people who got disconnected from the Collective and are now in the galaxy are vulnerable to predators and vulnerable to people who want to pirate their parts. They’re considered scum; they’re the lowest of the low, the most hated people in the galaxy,” Del Arco mentioned, describing the state of the Borg throughout the time of Star Trek: Picard, a long time after the cave in of the hivemind. “The world has been turned upside down.”

While Del Arco hadn’t seemed in a Star Trek display since a 2001 episode of Voyager—in which he performed a non-Borg persona—his go back wasn’t totally out of nowhere. Del Arco spent years in collaboration with Star Trek: Picard government manufacturer James Duff, showing as clinical examiner Dr. Fernando Morales on two presentations Duff created, The Closer and its derivative Major Crimes, which made his Trek homecoming logically sound sufficient for any Vulcan.

“It’s great writing and storytelling, and great makeup and costumes—we’re all part of making a show,” Del Arco mentioned. “It’s just such a lucky moment when it all comes together.”

While Hugh embraces individuality in the unique TNG function—”We are Hugh,” he says, part getting it—he’s a basically other persona on Star Trek: Picard. The Borg drone offered in “I, Borg” is studying about the international, regularly slipping into the never-ending “why?” line of questions dreaded through folks. But through 2399, he has realized sufficient to be, as he describes himself together with his final phrases, “a hopeful fool” for a greater galaxy.

Hugh is helping Soji and Jean-Luc break out the Borg Cube the usage of hidden Borg Queen era in “The Impossible Box.”

“It was a horrible thing to happen, but his sacrifice represents hope. Giving your life is the ultimate gift. There is hope underneath despair. That’s sad, but in a weird way that’s a hopeful moment,” Del Arco mentioned. “You have to find the light in it. You’re only a hero in the hard times.”

While Hugh died in “Nepenthe” to lend a hand Jean-Luc Picard discover the secret of artificial intelligence and save Data’s daughter Soji Asha (Isa Briones), his finish is made individually robust through the lifestyles he lived. His ultimate sacrifice wasn’t for a Starfleet admiral on a galaxy-spanning project, however for a fellow sufferer of the Borg. He died protective the xB.

The subsequent episode of Star Trek: Picard, “Broken Pieces,” will move on CBS All Access starting Thursday, March 12.