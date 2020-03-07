World 

Does Bernie Sanders Have a Rural Problem?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pledged just about a yr in the past that he “will not write off rural America.” But that feeling hasn’t been utterly mutual. 

After sweeping rural areas in large part unnoticed Democrats for many years, Sanders meant to amplify his 2016 blueprint to more moderen, untapped spaces in 2020. Strong showings within the first two early contents made the chance of that going down much more likely. Three weeks later, 14 states would vote, and profitable Minnesota, Oklahoma, and his neighboring state of Maine for the second one time used to be nearly anticipated. 

By Super Tuesday, he misplaced all 3 to Joe Biden.

