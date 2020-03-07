‘Division 2’ Two Bridges SHD Tech Locations

The Division 2 Warlords of New York has over a dozen new SHD Tech Caches to search out unfold throughout its new areas. If you need probably the most leveled-up Agent, you’ll be able to want to to find all of them. In this information, we disclose all 5 Two Bridges SHD Tech places.

Division 2 Two Bridges SHD Tech Cache Locations 1

1) You’ll to find the primary Two Bridges SHD Tech Cache northwest from the Control Point.

‘Division 2’ has 5 SHD Tech Caches in Two Bridges. Here’s the site of cache 1. ‘The Division 2’ is to be had on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Ubisoft

Enter this tall development, and you’ll be able to see a closed steel door off to the fitting that may be pressured open. Do so, and take the rapel up.

The first cache is on this place of job development.

Ubisoft

Straight forward you’ll be able to see this yellow fuse field within the distance. Shoot it. Go throughout the white open double doorways for your left, and you’ll be able to see the Tech Cache sitting on a desk.

Shoot the fuse field proven right here.

Ubisoft

2) Go to this location at the water.

The location of the second one SHD Tech Cache in Two Bridges

Ubisoft

At the Kerman Coffee development, climb up the steps and move instantly. You’ll see this ledge with a hanging tarp.

Drop down from this ledge.

Ubisoft

Drop down, and forward you’ll be able to see some other ledge with a tarp on it. Climb up, drop down and stay going instantly from right here. The cache is by way of a frame close to the Koby’s signal.

Keep going instantly until you notice the small Koby’s signal.

Ubisoft

3) The 3rd SHD Cache begins from right here.

The location of the 3rd SHD Tech Cache in Two Bridges

Ubisoft

Enter the entrance of the development, and you’ll be able to see a bottle within the space off to the fitting on this screenshot.

There’s a shootable bottle to the fitting on this space.

Ubisoft

When you do, this drops a rope at the back of this within reach gate. Climb up, and you’ll be able to to find an SHD Cache at the roof.

Climb up the rope at the back of this gate.

Ubisoft

4) The fourth SHD Tech location is right here.

The location of the fourth SHD Tech Cache in Two Bridges

Ubisoft

This is the development you are in search of. As proven within the image, move round at the back of it.

Go at the back of the again of this development.

Ubisoft

You’ll see this ladder to climb. Climb up, and you’ll be able to see a bottle above you to shoot. Climb up the rope that drops, hop around the air vents forward, vault over the ledge and you’ll be able to see the Tech Cache close to some sun panels.

Climb up this ladder, and search for a bottle above you.

Ubisoft

5) The 5th and ultimate Two Bridges SHD Cache is situated right here.

The location of the 5th SHD Tech Cache in Two Bridges

Ubisoft

Look for the “Restricted Area” signal proven right here and move thru.

Pass thru this Restricted Area barrier.

Ubisoft

Climb up the ledge close to the massive, coloured tarp, and there will probably be a bottle to shoot above you for your proper. Climb up the rope, stroll previous the patio furnishings and climb up the massive field forward of you. Drop down into this space.

Drop down from right here.

Ubisoft

Drop down once more from right here, and there will probably be an SHD Tech Cache on the backside. Remember to mark those 5 places so you’ll be able to come again to them later when the caches respawn. For extra lend a hand with SHD Caches, take a look at our location guides for Civic Center, Battery Park and Financial District.

Drop down from right here to search out the 5th SHD Tech Cache in Two Bridges.

Ubisoft

The Division 2 is to be had now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

What are your ideas on Warlords of New York up to now? Did you to find all 5 SHD Tech Caches? Tell us within the feedback phase!