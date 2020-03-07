Did Anyone Win the $70 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

Those hoping to have received the $70 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday were disillusioned, as apparently no person was once ready to check all six balls.

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s draw was once $70 million, with a money possibility of $56.6 million.

The profitable numbers have been 15-48-56-58-70, with the gold Mega Ball being 4. There was once additionally a 4X Megaplier in play, quadrupling the quantity gamers may win outdoor the major jackpot.

No one was once ready to check all 5 white balls and the one gold Mega Ball to win the major $70 million prize, which means a few of the cash might be added to the subsequent draw on March 10.

There have been additionally no winners of the second-place $1 million prize after no person matched the 5 white balls on their very own.

Mega Millions Results, Numbers for three/3/20: Did Anyone Win the $65 Million?

Read extra

A complete of 16 other people received $10,000 after accurately selecting 4 white balls and the one gold Mega Ball, 4 of whom had their winnings multiplied to $40,000 after paying to have the 4X Megaplier in play.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s draw now stands at $75 million, with a money possibility of $60.7 million.

Mega Millions lottery tickets value $2, with attracts each and every Tuesday and Friday. In order to win the jackpot, price ticket patrons will have to accurately select 5 white balls numbered 1 via 70, in addition to one gold Mega Ball numbered 1 via 25 to check the draw.

There are 9 other prizes to be received on the Mega Millions, starting from $2 to the multi-million buck jackpot. The prizes starting from $2 to $1 million can be multiplied relying on the Megaplier ball decided on for the draw.

Last month, Mega Millions published that their first jackpot of 2020 was once received through somebody who bought their price ticket in New Jersey.

The large February 11 jackpot of $202 million, with a money possibility of $142.6 million, was once bought at a Quick Stop Food Store in Middlesex County.

The profitable numbers for the February 11 draw have been: 04-06-32-52-64. The Gold Mega Ball was once 06 and the Megaplier was once X2.

One one that purchased their price ticket in West Virginia additionally took house the moment prize of $1 million when they matched all 5 white balls.

“Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million dollar jackpot,” New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James A Carey, Jr. mentioned.

“We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this ‘MEGA’ jackpot prize.”

Mega Millions lottery tickets take a seat inside of a comfort retailer in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty