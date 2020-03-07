Detectives Find Remains of Missing Memphis Baby Evelyn Boswell: Report

Detectives imagine they’ve positioned the stays of a 15-month-old Tennessee lady who has been lacking since overdue November or early December, in line with an area Memphis information station. Little Evelyn Boswell’s mom, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, used to be arrested for making false reviews after giving conflicting statements to government as they appeared for the kid. On Friday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations introduced that it had searched a assets belonging to a relative of Megan and found out what looked to be Evelyn’s frame.

Before the invention, Megan Boswell had first instructed officers that the tot used to be together with her father, then claimed the lady’s grandmother had taken Evelyn. She stated her mom and the kid went tenting “in a silver camper,” and promised, “I’m going to go find her myself.” Megan additionally claimed that she used to be newly pregnant.

Megan’s mom, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old William McCloud, had been one at a time arrested in February in North Carolina and charged with ownership of stolen assets. Evelyn used to be first reported lacking via her grandfather after he hadn’t observed the newborn in different months.