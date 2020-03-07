Coronavirus LIVE: UK cases rise above 200 – latest updates





FIVE extra cases of the fatal virus were recorded in Scotland bringing the selection of inflamed within the nation to 16 , government mentioned.

The new cases have been showed lately in Lanarkshire, Lothian, Grampian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

According to the Department of Health, 42 new cases of coronavirus in Britain have been showed lately – up from 116 the day past.

There has been 21,460 examined within the UK.

This comes as a 2nd UK dying in reference to the fatal flu was once showed.

The male affected person at Milton Keynes medical institution died after being admitted on March three with suspected pneumonia.

The male affected person at Milton Keynes medical institution died after being admitted on March three with suspected pneumonia.





