Bill Maher Defends Chris Matthews and Mocks His Sexual-Harassment Accuser: ‘Thank You, Rosa Parks’

After a longer (and extraordinarily lame) opening-monologue bit at the coronavirus and the bang-up activity that “Donald Trump, M.D., Trump University School of Medicine” is doing to maintain its unfold, Bill Maher addressed the firing of his “friend” this week: Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s Hardball.

The Real Time host stated that he “will miss him, and a lot of other people will too,” earlier than taking intention at MSNBC for urging his resignation.

“MSNBC used to run this thing: this is who we are. Well, I didn’t like who you were this week, and I don’t think a lot of people who work there liked this ether, and I think this ‘cancel culture’ is a cancer on progressivism,” Maher ranted. “Liberals always have to fight a two-front war. Republicans only have to fight the Democrats; Democrats have to fight the Republicans, and each other.”

Maher claimed that every one Chris Matthews did used to be make a deficient “analogy” when he when put next Bernie Sanders, a Jew, to the Nazis (“I hope the victims got some closure,” the comedian paradoxically cracked); that Matthews used to be principally branded a “Klansman” for blending up Jaime Harrison and Tim Scott, two African-American politicians; and that individuals overreacted to Matthews being “mean” to Elizabeth Warren when he pressed her on why other people must consider Mike Bloomberg’s feminine accusers over the billionaire himself.

And then issues were given truly unpleasant, because the HBO host centered Laura Bassett, who accused Matthews of sexually harassing her when she used to be a visitor on his program.

In an essay for GQ, Bassett described how Matthews stared her down whilst she used to be within the make-up chair and remarked, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” earlier than including, “Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.” Another time, she recollects Matthews announcing to her—once more within the make-up chair—“Make sure you wipe this [makeup] off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

According to Maher, Matthews “said some things that are kind of creepy to women,” proceeding, “You know, I just, guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds. He said to somebody, Laura Bassett, four years ago, she’s in makeup, he said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’ Yes, it is creepy. She said, ‘I was afraid to name him at the time out of fear of retaliation. I’m not afraid anymore.’ Thank you, Rosa Parks. I mean, Jesus fucking Christ! I guess my question is: Do you wonder how Democrats lose?”

One of his roundtable visitors, the anti-#MeToo creator Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic, proceeded to additional mock Bassett, announcing of her, “How fragile can one woman be?” and insinuating that she used to be most effective booked on Matthews’ display as a result of “she probably looked good on camera.”

With that, Maher chimed in: “Is she a compliment-victim or a compliment-survivor?”

As is his wont, along with blaming and shaming the sufferer, Maher with ease lost sight of the opposite allegations towards Matthews, which Bassett specified by her essay: “Matthews has a pattern of making comments about women’s appearances in demeaning ways. The number of on-air incidents is long, exhausting, and creepy, including commenting to Erin Burnett, for example, ‘You’re a knockout…it’s all right getting bad news from you,’ while telling her to move closer to the camera. Behind the scenes, one of Matthews’s former producers told The Daily Caller in 2017 that he allegedly rated his female guests on a numerical scale and would name a ‘hottest of the week,’ like a ‘teenage boy.’ In 1999, an assistant producer accused Matthews of sexual harassment, which CNBC, the show’s network at the time, investigated. They concluded that the comments were ‘inappropriate,’ and Matthews received a ‘stern reprimand,’ according to an MSNBC spokesperson.”

Overall, it used to be a really repulsive, sexist show—even if that’s truly par for the direction with Maher, who’s taken pains to shield the whole thing from Joe Biden’s creepy, non-consensual touching of girls to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 marketing campaign towards allegations of sexual harassment.