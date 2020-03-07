Barack Obama, Cory Booker and Others Commemorate the 55th Anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ March

Former President Barack Obama, Senator Cory Booker and different distinguished politicians honored the 55th anniversary of the historical “Bloody Sunday” march.

On March 7, 1965, 600 civil rights leaders marched throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on their method to the state capital of Montgomery in a protest for balloting rights. The non violent protesters had been violently driven again throughout the bridge by way of legislation enforcement officials.

Obama venerated the tournament in a tweet: “55 years ago, when a group of civil rights organizers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they carried America with them. Today, let’s honor that legacy by continuing their work to protect and exercise our foundational right to vote.”

55 years in the past, when a bunch of civil rights organizers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they carried America with them. Today, let’s honor that legacy by way of proceeding their paintings to offer protection to and workout our foundational proper to vote. percent.twitter.com/zhMeTA3kFj

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 7, 2020

Booker wrote in a Facebook publish that “the courage of those protesters compelled action and inspired change. Later that summer the Voting Rights Act was passed into law.” He stated he’s right here lately as a result of of the movements of the ones protesters “who saw injustice and refused to remain silent.” The senator additionally referenced now-Congressman John Lewis, who was once one of the protesters at the march many years in the past.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin additionally honored the instance in a tweet Saturday: “Today marks the 55th anniversary of #BloodySunday, a day to honor the remarkable courage of the men and women who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL on March 7, 1965, for the fundamental right to vote.”

Today marks the 55th anniversary of #BloodySunday, an afternoon to honor the exceptional braveness of the males and girls who marched throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL on March 7, 1965, for the elementary proper to vote. percent.twitter.com/pSXDZokfJ2

— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 7, 2020

Califronia Senator Kamala Harris additionally marked the instance on Twitter Saturday: “55 years ago today, peaceful protestors attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge, marching for voting rights. They were unjustly beaten by state troopers—but they were not deterred. We stand on the shoulders of these heroes and their courage to fight for a better nation.”

Her California colleague, Senator Dianne Feinstein, additionally made feedback memorializing “Bloody Sunday and asked the Senate to pass the Voting Rights Advancement Act “to honor the Selma marchers and assist repair key provisions of the Voting Rights Act.”

Unfortunately, 55 years later, many Americans STILL face unfair restrictions when looking to vote. The Senate must cross H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act, to honor the Selma marchers and assist repair key provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 7, 2020

Massachusetts Senator Maggie Hassan tweeted: “This #Selma55 we must honor those who have sacrificed so much in the hopes of creating a more equal and free America.”

It’s been 55 years since state soldiers brutally attacked non violent protesters marching from Selma to Montgomery. This #Selma55 we will have to honor those that have sacrificed such a lot in the hopes of making a extra equivalent and loose America.

— Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) March 7, 2020

Lewis, who’s these days struggling with level 4 pancreatic most cancers, memorialized “Bloody Sunday” at an tournament in Selma this previous Sunday with different U.S. lawmakers. He wrote in a tweet: “We were beaten, we were tear-gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and some way, God almighty helped me here. We cannot give up now. We cannot give in. We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize.”

We had been crushed, we had been tear-gassed. I believed I used to be going to die in this bridge. But come what may and a way, God almighty helped me right here. We can not surrender now. We can not give in. We will have to stay the religion, stay our eyes on the prize. percent.twitter.com/eOw9uMYAAL

— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 2, 2020

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden joined the tournament in Selma previous in the week. He tweeted: “As we commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, we also recognize that the struggle for Black Americans to participate in democracy is not over. We have to fight for a more just, equal America—together.”

Selma, thanks for welcoming me again into your neighborhood this morning. As we commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, we additionally acknowledge that the combat for Black Americans to take part in democracy isn’t over. We must combat for a extra simply, equivalent Americaâin combination. percent.twitter.com/aJ5ov31WEM

— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 2, 2020

SELMA, ALABAMA – MARCH 01: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrives to talk to the crowd at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma’s Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis marched for civil rights throughout the bridge 55 years in the past. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential applicants attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee forward of Super Tuesday.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty