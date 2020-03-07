Anti-Defamation League Says It’s ‘Deeply Disturbed’ by Fox News’ ‘Puppet Master’ Segment on Bloomberg

In reaction to a Thursday evening phase wherein a Fox News host reputedly peddled an anti-Semitic trope about Jewish billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt despatched a letter to the community’s leader expressing how “deeply disturbed” he was once that the host performed into “deep seated anti-Semitic canards.”

On Thursday evening’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Raymond Arroyo—filling in for normal host Laura Ingraham—devoted a phase to Bloomberg’s reinforce of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign now that the ex-New York mayor has ended his personal presidential run.

While an on-air graphic blared “Bloomberg’s New Job: Biden Puppet Master,” Arroyo mentioned: “Joe Biden won’t actually be in charge of the things if he is elected president. He will be a geriatric Pinocchio whose strings will be pulled by the politicians, activists, or donors currently propping him up. That includes big donor Mike Bloomberg.”

The Fox host went on to mention that this supposed “Mike Bloomberg is going to have more power than any ordinary American will in a Biden administration.”

Greenblatt took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to proportion his letter to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott whilst announcing it was once “disturbing” that Arroyo classified Bloomberg a “Biden Puppet Master,” including that the “anti-Semitic trope” echoes “rhetoric from white supremacists” and not must were aired.

“This charge, and the comments that followed about Bloomberg’s wealth and power, play into deep seated anti-Semitic canards about Jewish power and money,” Greenblatt wrote in his letter to Scott. “The use of the term ‘puppet master’ specifically conjures up longstanding anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish power and the notion of the Jewish puppeteer has figured in anti-Semitic imagery throughout modern history.”

He additional famous that whilst it’s “fair game to be critical of candidates and their positions,” parroting “rhetoric employed by white supremacists and other anti-Semites” when talking about Bloomberg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who could also be Jewish, “unfortunately fits into [a] pattern at Fox News this election season.”

“Even if no anti-Semitic insinuation is intended, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming anti-Semitic tropes and giving support, however unwitting, to bona fide anti-Semites and extremists who disseminate these ideas knowingly and with malice,” Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt additionally identified that this isn’t the primary time that the group has contacted the community voicing fear about anti-Semitic references made by visitors or hosts on the community.

Back in November closing 12 months, he known as on the community to now not ebook common visitor Joe diGenova after he promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy principle about Jewish philanthropist George Soros on Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight. After diGenova returned to Fox airwaves a month later, Greenblatt known as the go back “disturbing” and mentioned it confirmed Fox’s loss of “remorse” on the topic. At the time, the ADL additionally showed to The Daily Beast that nobody from Fox had answered to Greenblatt’s letter.

Fox News has been contacted for remark on Arroyo’s phase and Greenblatt’s letter.