



ANCIENT remains hidden throughout the wall of a Kent church had been showed as belonging to 1 of England’s earliest saints.

Historical proof suggests she is also the existing Queen’s earliest identified relative whose remains have to this point been known.

Historians have in spite of everything been in a position to spot the seventh Century bones as belonging to St Eanswythe, a Kentish Royal Saint who was once the daughter and granddaughter of Anglo-Saxon kings.

Her remains, hidden away through clergymen all through the Reformation on the Church of St Mary and St Eanswythe, in Folkestone, are regarded as “of national importance”.

The Anglo-Saxon princess was once a religious Christian who was once mentioned to have refused to marry the pagan king of northeast England and as an alternative determined to grow to be a nun.

Although best a teen on the time, she is thought to have based and turned into abbess of what might neatly had been England’s first nunnery – probably on the request of her brother, Eorcenberht, Eadbald’s successor as king.

She was once the granddaughter of Bertha, a Christian Queen of Kent who, at the side of St Augustine, was once the important thing person chargeable for serving to to begin pagan Anglo-Saxon England’s conversion to Christianity.

But tragically, Eanswythe’s existence was once reduce quick – most likely through a bubonic plague epidemic – and she or he died in her past due teenagers or very early 20s.

Over the centuries, Eanswythe’s origins and existence tale have grow to be mythical.

Now, over 1,400 years after her demise, Kent archaeologists and historians, running with Queen’s University in Belfast, have showed the human remains stored on the Church of St Mary and St Eanswythe are the ones of the saint.

The relics survived the foremost upheavals of the Reformation, all through which Henry VIII’s brokers seized and plundered the Folkestone church, earlier than smashing the shrine of St Eanswythe.

Her remains, on the other hand, remained squirrelled away in the north wall of the church, and have been came upon in a 12th-century reliquary in 1885, after church workmen stumbled upon a distinct segment which have been plastered up.

The Saint’s bones additionally confirmed little or no signal of harm – with the exception of a possible tension fracture in one foot bone and two conceivable broken finger bones.

The exceptional discovery was once published at a different tournament on the church to mark the beginning of British Science Week 2020.

The mission to spot the remains, funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund, was once a collaboration between the Finding Eanswythe Project and Folkestone Museum.

Dr Andrew Richardson, FSA, from the Canterbury Archaeological Trust, mentioned: “This locally-based community partnership has produced a stunning result of national importance.”

“It now looks highly probable that we have the only surviving remains of a member of the Kentish royal house, and of one of the earliest Anglo-Saxon saints.”

“There is more work to be done to realise the full potential of this discovery. But certainly the project represents a wonderful conjunction not only of archaeology and history, but also of a continuous living faith tradition at Folkestone from the mid-seventh century down to the present day.”

The mission hopes to fund DNA research of the bones.

The Revd Dr Lesley Hardy, director of the Finding Eanswythe mission, mentioned: “As you stroll during the streets of Folkestone, you might be strolling, layer upon layer, over historical historical past this is now in large part hidden from view.”

“Finding Eanswythe was about bringing that forgotten history back to the surface.”

Funds will now be searched for additional medical research of the bones – together with organising DNA – and to verify they’re securely housed and displayed.

