American Film Institute’s Gala Honoring Julie Andrews Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

The American Film Institute (AFI) postponed a gala that used to be set to honor mythical actress Julie Andrews with a life-time success award, because of fears in regards to the coronavirus.

According to a press liberate, the development used to be in the beginning set for April 25, however the gala shall be moved to the early summer season.

AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale stated that by way of suspending the development, the group can correctly have a good time the Mary Poppins and Sound of Music celebrity.

“AFI’s decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America’s art form,” Gazzale stated. “This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world.”

AFI didn’t straight away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

Dame Julie Andrews attends the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement photocall right through the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2019 in Venice, Italy. A gala to honor Andrews used to be canceled amongst coronavirus issues.

Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage/Getty

The festivals postponement is one of the cancellations of occasions because the collection of instances related to the outbreak continues to develop. On Friday, the City of Austin, Texas determined to cancel the tune, movie and tech pageant South by way of Southwest, which used to be set to start March 13. It is the primary time in 34 years that the development has been cancelled. In a press liberate, SXSW organizers stated they have been seeking to reschedule occasions.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stated that the Ultra Music Festival could be postponed and the town determined to not approve a unique tournament allow for the Calle Ocho Festival, in keeping with The Hill.

“This decision is not cause for alarm or panic,” Suarez stated right through a press convention. “These preventative actions represent our commitment to always put our residents’ well-being first.”

Plenty of musical artists have cancelled excursion dates in Asia, as a safety measure, together with The National, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Wolf Parade.

While few wearing occasions were canceled because of the coronavirus scenario, more than a few leagues and organizations have ready to make adjustments for the virus. ESPN reported that the NBA issued a memo, telling avid gamers to fist bump enthusiasts, relatively than give high-fives and keep away from taking pieces to autograph. And The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted that the league additionally warned groups to organize to play to drain stadiums.

Sources: The NBA has despatched a memo to its franchises explaining that, because of coronavirus outbreak, groups must be getting ready to play video games with out enthusiasts in attendance and figuring out âvery important staffâ provide for those video games — must it’s important.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

According to the Bleacher Report, a equivalent memo about autographs used to be despatched to MLB personnel.

Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman tweeted that the NHL would now not permit journalists into avid gamers’ dressing room amid the troubles. He additionally stated that the NBA, MLB, and MLS are anticipated to liberate equivalent pointers.

Starting as of late, @NHL will shut dressing rooms to media, on advice of Centers for Disease Control (@CDCgov) in effort to prevent the unfold of coronavirus. NBA, MLB MLS are anticipated to apply. Media availabilities shall be carried out in formal press convention space.

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2020