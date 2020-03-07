Agony of 75,000 refugees trapped in ‘New Calais’ no-man’s land hell between Turkey and Greece





IN their tens of 1000’s the refugees flocked to the Turkish border with Greece – and the EU – after being given new hope for the primary time in years via Turkey’s strongman ruler.

The determined households fleeing the horror of IS and neighbouring Syria’s brutal civil warfare believed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he pledged to open the door to Europe.

Little Ahmed Mure sits at his dad Hassan’s toes, after the circle of relatives fled the present battle between Turkish, Syrian, Russian and insurrection forces in the Syrian town of Idlib[/caption]

Trapped at the edge of freedom, refugees look ahead to their destiny close to the Greek border[/caption]

The nation’s government even laid on buses to the border as greater than 75,000 other people amassed their meagre assets and heeded his name.

But every week later Erdogan’s pledge rang hole because the refugees discovered themselves hungry, chilly and trapped in a desolate, wind-blown hell camp on the newly fortified frontier. Yesterday they branded Erdogan a monster and accused him of the usage of them as pawns in a political recreation.

Bedraggled teams of migrants, shivering in a buffer zone between Turkish and Greek border posts close to the town of Edirne, lower a pitiful sight.

Crushed via the warfare and years of poverty in Turkish refugee camps, their depression used to be palpable after their hopes had been dashed once more.

Hardi Othman, a 38-year-old Kurdish military sergeant who fled to Turkey after he used to be wounded fighting IS in Iraq, mentioned: “Erdogan tricked us, we’re getting used.

“I misplaced two brothers preventing IS — the actual unhealthy guys — and in the tip I had no possibility however to convey my spouse and two youngsters from Kirkuk to protection in Turkey.

“We had been staying in a resort in Edirne till ultimate week when Erdogan introduced that restrictions on leaving Turkey had been being lifted.

“So we took our assets and joined 1000’s of others who rushed to the border.

“But the Greek side stayed shut and their riot police beat us back with tear gas, and now I’m trapped here, sleeping in the open, afraid my family will die of cold or hunger.”

TENSE STAND-OFF

Yesterday Greece mentioned there have been greater than 35,000 tried crossings in the week since Turkey let the migrants flock to the border.

As extra arrived, a makeshift tent town grew up at Pazarkule, a stone’s throw from the Greek frontier at Edirne.

Fears grew that Turkey would possibly let the agreement morph right into a Calais Jungle-style staging publish, and the EU replied via deploying 100 border guards to strengthen the 530-strong drive already in position. But the transfer created a stressful stand-off between Greek, EU and Turkish forces which might escalate into army clashes — with the beleaguered migrants as soon as once more stuck in the center.

Yesterday one of them, Hardi, used to be compelled to forage for meals and blankets for his spouse Shirn, 27, and daughters Shein, 12, and eight-year-old outdated Choin in a litter-strewn cabbage box plagued via packs of wild canine.

Bewildered tots wrapped in iciness coats wandered oblivious to the chaos and distress as their oldsters queued for paltry meals rations.

The risk of illness — together with coronavirus — lingered in sour iciness air wracked with coughs and sneezes. Turkish officers marshalling the throng wore face mask.

A refugee with a cough wears a face masks on the border, with illness and the danger of coronavirus throughout[/caption]

Student Yahir Zakour, 17, from Idlib, mentioned: ‘All we wish is to go away this position’[/caption]

Police fenced off the border zone and had been observed in unmarked vehicles rounding up migrants nonetheless flooding into the town.

Cops and army police managed access to the border zone and blocked get right of entry to to outsiders.

Hardi informed The Sun: “Conditions in there are horrendous — households dozing on freezing concrete without a refuge and nowhere to head.

“There are more than 10,000 people sleeping rough in no man’s land and lots are getting sick. But Erdogan might even want people to die here so he can blame the Europeans for not letting us in. We are caught in the middle again.”

Mohammed al Hassan, 29, fled Aleppo after his complete circle of relatives used to be burnt up in a Syrian regime airstrike in 2018.

Shivering at a feeding station close to the doorway to the camp, he informed The Sun: “I’m by myself right here once I misplaced the whole lot. The bomb took my circle of relatives and left most effective the shell of my grandfather’s area. There is not anything in Turkey for other people like me, no paintings, no cash, no long term, no hope, and we’re all determined to succeed in the West — Germany, the United Kingdom, America, Canada . . . anyplace however right here.

“I can understand why groups are breaking away and even trying to swim to Greece across the river at the border. They’re so desperate, they don’t care if they die.”

Father of six Hassan Mure, 45, and his 38-year-old spouse Jamira fled the present battle between Turkish, Syrian, Russian and insurrection forces in the Syrian town of Idlib.

Clutching his six-year-old son Ahmed within his jacket towards the biting wind, he mentioned: “We are suffering to live on. I don’t know the place to head now or what to do.

“Turkey doesn’t want us and Europe is afraid of us but we want nothing more than to work hard for our families and live in peace. We don’t want to die here.”

‘WE’RE PRISONERS’

Student Yahir Zakour, 17, additionally from Idlib, mentioned: “All we want is to leave this place. We are prisoners here. Why did they give us hope then take it away?”

Raz Sayidi, 16, who fled strife in northern Afghanistan, mentioned: “We came from a camp in Istanbul but we’re going back today. They told us the border was open but it was lies and it is like hell here, no one will survive here for long.”

The disaster follows President Erdogan’s ditching of a deal in which Turkey agreed to carry migrants in go back for a £5.1billion EU handout after greater than 1,000,000 poured west in 2015.

Last week he warned that “millions” extra would apply from the three.6million camped in his nation until the EU is helping to handle them — via stumping up extra money or permitting extra into Europe.

Greece replied via banning asylum packages for the following month and deploying 1000’s of police and troops to chase away migrants fighting to go into.

Greek naval chiefs additionally despatched gunboats to shore up its island defences. On Monday a boy elderly six or seven died off the Greek island of Lesbos when a ship capsized. Footage confirmed Greek gunboats firing into the ocean close to screaming refugees in dinghies.

Coastguard chiefs claimed 46 migrants on one dinghy heading to Lesbos — escorted via a Turkish patrol boat — intentionally over-turned in Greek waters.

On Thursday Mr Erdogan and Russian President Putin met in Moscow for talks on Idlib and the refugee disaster and agreed a ceasefire between their forces in Syria.

Meanwhile, EU chiefs despatched a powerful message backing Greece’s difficult stance, describing the country as “Europe’s shield”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned: “Our first priority is to ensure order is maintained at the Greek external border, which is also a European border.” She promised Greece £608million in assist to shore up its frontier.

On the Greek facet of the frontier the day past locals spoke of their fears as refugees clashed with law enforcement officials.

Cafe proprietor Maltakis Constantinos, in Didymoteicho, close to the river border, mentioned: “We’ve submit with the peculiar migrant crossing for years however it is a full-scale invasion.

“It’s impossible not to pity them after all they’ve been through, but we can’t cope with this.”

The disaster follows President Erdogan’s ditching of a deal in which Turkey agreed to carry migrants in go back for a £5.1billion EU handout[/caption]

Thousands of refugees proceed to assemble on the border between Turkey and Greece, after the Turks mentioned they might open the border to permit 1000’s via to mainland Europe[/caption]

The Sun’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Nick Parker at the scene close to Edirne in Turkey[/caption]





