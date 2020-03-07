Actress and Activist Jane Fonda Backs Bernie Sanders, Calls Him the ‘Climate Candidate’

Actress and activist Jane Fonda expressed her reinforce for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his run for president, mentioning his stances on local weather exchange and calling him “the climate candidate.”

Fonda instructed USA Today that local weather exchange is one in every of the maximum vital problems to imagine when electing a president, and she felt Sanders was once the candidate who highest represented the factor.

“We have to get a climate president in office, and there’s only one right now, and that’s Bernie Sanders,” the Grace and Frankie actress stated. “So, I’m indirectly saying I believe you have to support the climate candidate.”

Jane Fonda (C) speaks onstage at Greenpeace USA Brings Fire Drill Fridays To California at San Pedro City Hall on March 06, 2020 in Wilmington, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sunshine Sachs, Fonda’s press representatives, didn’t straight away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark Saturday.

Fonda started maintaining her “Fire-Drill Friday” protests in Los Angeles, after being arrested 5 occasions in Washington D.C., whilst seeking to encourage politicians to deal with local weather exchange.

According to USA Today’s document, Fonda’s attorney made a take care of a Washington, D.C. pass judgement on that if she does not get arrested for 3 months in Los Angeles, then she won’t have to finish neighborhood carrier or go back for a court docket date.

“We are here today in Wilmington district 15 in the Los Angeles harbor area to confront the immense, destructive power of the fossil fuel industry,” the actress instructed protesters on Friday. “Here in California, oil companies have been allowed to drill at will for 150 years, fueling the climate crisis and also, a health and environmental justice crisis from the production of their dirty product.”

Fonda was once joined by way of her Grace and Frankie co-stars Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterson, who additionally starred with Fonda in the HBO collection The Newsroom–as neatly as House of Cards’ Diane Lane, Sideswiped’s Rosanna Arquette, and Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parilla. The actress thanked them fascinated with being there.

“There’s a small bunch of white mean getting really rich, while they’re destroying the health of the people like the people you heard from, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” she instructed the target market. “It’s happening all across the country, and all across the world, and so, we have to say, ‘No more fossil fuel.’ Windmills are great, and solar panels are great, and Priuses are great, and we have to do all of that, but it’s not going to matter if we don’t stop the drilling and the fracking and the exporting and the refining of fossil fuels.”