15 Americans Held in West Bank Hotel Amid Fears of Coronavirus Infection

At least 15 U.S. voters are being quarantined in a lodge close to the West Bank town of Bethlehem after body of workers examined sure for the Coronavirus. The vacationers had been advised they will have to keep within the Angel Hotel in the Palestinian the city of Beit Jala for 2 weeks in conjunction with the opposite visitors.

“There is a 15-member American delegation in the hotel. They are still there and they are being dealt with according to quarantine regulations like all the others who are there,” Palestinian executive spokesman Ibrahim Melhem advised Reuters.

The lodge has been put in lockdown after a visitor from Greece returned house and examined sure for the virus. Hotel staff have additionally since examined sure.

“My staff and I are inside the hotel,” Maryana al-Arja, supervisor of the Angel Hotel, advised The Media Line.

“The Americans left the hotel… but the Palestinian Tourism Police brought them back because they could not secure [another lodging] place.”

Palestinian Authority Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Awawdeh added the ministry was once “working rapidly and as fast as it can to test everyone and provide clear answers.”

Thirteen of the united statescitizens concerned in the lockdown had been touring as section of an Alabama-based church staff.

“We want to go back to the U.S. as soon as possible, of course and we’re frantically working on that,” Pastor Chris Bell, of the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, advised NBC.

“We’re hoping that U.S. officials will help us get back. If they need to quarantine us back in the U.S., that’s fine, but we would love to go back to the United States.”

Bell added that lodge body of workers are treating the crowd smartly and that none of them have displayed any signs of Coronavirus.

“We trust God that he has a plan for us and he knows exactly where we are,” Bell stated. “He has not forgotten us.”

The 3Circle Church additionally thanked the ones serving to the crowd in Bethlehem.

“Our team members in Bethlehem want to personally thank the Mayor of Beit Jaja, Nicola Khamis, for getting our team what they need,” the church tweeted.

“We also want to thank the Angel Hotel staff & Palestinian authorities. They have been so generous & compassionate in this circumstance. So thankful!”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on March five as the primary circumstances of coronavirus had been showed in Bethlehem.

Abbas introduced that Foreign vacationers could be banned from West Bank inns as an element of the precautions, in addition to the closure of all colleges.

The Angel Hotel and the U.S. embassy had been contacted for remark.

