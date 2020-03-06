WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Betting Odds: No Surprises Here

Parts of this yr’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view look like a forgone conclusion as to who the winners will likely be.

Elimination Chamber 2020 is the general WWE pay-per-view ahead of WrestleMania in early April and most of the feuds heading into that display are already set. However, Sunday’s tournament has the risk to begin some new feuds and arrange conceivable suits at “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

Here are the having a bet odds for Elimination Chamber courtesy of BetOnline as of March 4. We’ll replace this phase with the chances of different suits if extra are showed ahead of the display starts.

WWE

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

When I stated some suits had forgone conclusions that is the most important one. The WWE has been putting in place a one-on-one battle between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler during the last few weeks and this primary contendership fit turns out like a formality at this level.

That’s why Shayna is the chances on favourite on this one.

Shayna Baszler 1/14

Asuka 6/1

Ruby Riott 16/1

Liv Morgan 20/1

Natalya 25/1

Sarah Logan 25/1

Women’s Elimination Chamber – Most Eliminations

Shayna Baszler 1/4

Asuka 3/1

Natalya 6/1

Ruby Riott 14/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Sarah Logan 33/1

Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Winner

The different Elimination Chamber fit at the card is for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The early having a bet odds see Miz and Morrison holding their titles and perhaps resulting in their program for WrestleMania.

The Miz & John Morrison 10/13

The Usos 9/4

The New Day 4/1

Heavy Machinery 10/1

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 16/1

Lucha House Party 33/1

Smackdown Tag Team Chamber – Most Eliminations

The Miz & John Morrison 5/4

The Usos 8/5

The New Day 2/1

Heavy Machinery 20/1

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 25/1

Lucha House Party 33/1

——

The non-Elimination Chamber suits come with the Intercontinental and RAW Tag Team Championships, and a No DQ Match between two of RAW’s largest abilities. The odds are beneath and they do not display anything else too out of the abnormal.

The Street Profits (c) vs Seth Rollins & Murphy

The Street Profits -250 (2/5)

Seth Rollins & Murphy +170 (17/10)

Braun Strowman (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 (3/1)

Andrade (c) vs Humberto

Andrade -140 (5/7)

Humberto EVEN (1/1)

Aleister Black vs AJ Styles

Aleister Black -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, March Eight at 7 p.m. EST at the WWE Network.

What do you call to mind those newest having a bet odds for the pay-per-view? Let us know within the feedback phase.