Watch Out Scotland—England is Now Making Whisky!

“It’s hard to sell,” the importer advised me, “not because of its quality but…well…it’s English and people here can’t get their heads around that.”

That dialog about English whisky happened with reference to a decade in the past. Since then drinkers have embraced whiskies made world wide (deal with a dram of the Swedish Mackmyra or the Indian Amrut?). Maybe Scotland casts too giant of a shadow however come on… England? That has at all times appeared a step too a ways.

Not that this has fazed distillers. There are recently 16 distilleries in England making whisky, every other 8 which are beginning up and much more within the drafting board.

In the method, they’re developing a brand new class. England may well be recognized for gin, however it hasn’t ever been famed for whisky. Over a century handed between the final of its closing whisky distillery, London’s Lea Valley, and the founding of the English Whisky Company (EWC) in barley-rich Norfolk in 2006. Now, there are new manufacturers in virtually each county liberating mature whiskies.

So, what is English whisky anyway? Perhaps the most efficient individual to invite is David Fitt, head distiller at EWC, who in spite of everything had greater than a head get started over his colleagues. “I’ve noticed a base character and style emerging across our range, so that fundamentally you know it is from here—light, fruity, floral, with a little nutty element. We’re making whiskies, which are similar to each other, yet different, but that’s taken time.”

While Fitt sees the beginning of a class, I’m no longer satisfied that we’ll ever see an overarching English taste, since every of the distilleries makes their whisky otherwise. (In that method, it’s extra like gin than unmarried malt Scotch.) Right now the class doesn’t have any particular requirements of id, because of this the manufacturers can experiment and innovate.

For one, distillers are the use of pot stills, column stills, or even hybrid stills, and also are checking out other cereals as the bottom in their whiskies. EWC produced an eye-opening collection of whiskies constructed from a mixture of malted grains. (A an identical way is additionally taken by means of Suffolk’s Adnams.) Various other folks, together with the London Distillery and Oxford’s TOAD, have additionally been taking a look at making whisky from rye. The latter is additionally running with Oxford University researching heirloom grains, some came upon deep within the authentic thatch of historic cottages.

The London Distillery has long gone even additional doing an ordeal run of a whisky made out of a mixture of historical barley and yeast traces from other many years to fine-tune its taste profile. Cotswolds, in the meantime, has additionally been taking a look at the use of conventional barley types, like Plumage Archer.

Unlike their Scottish colleagues, who can simplest use oak for his or her casks, English distillers can make use of barrels constructed from any roughly wooden prompting East London Liquor Co. (ELLC) to check out ones constructed from chestnut, ash, acacia or even mulberry. Other distillers are following go well with.

“We’re looking at woods,” says Fitt, “but we don’t want to be arsing about just for the sake of it. We’ve spent time getting to this point where we can know what works, and more importantly what doesn’t. We can then push boundaries within that framework.”

Although, Lakes would possibly in the beginning blush appear to take a Scotch-like way, it too is in truth coming near whisky in a unique approach. “We’d describe it as wood-forward, unpeated and flavor-packed,” says advertising and marketing director, Kirsty Taylor. Whisky maker Dhavall Gandhi has devised a fancy device of making two new spirits every week, which might be then combined in combination, predominantly elderly in former sherry casks and re-blended all the way through maturation (in a fashion very similar to Cognac) prior to bottling.

So, is innovation a need to be able to create a person level of distinction? “Innovation is important,” says Matt McKay at Bimber, “but not at the expense of quality. That means more than just finishing a whisky in an unusual cask type and calling it innovation for the sake of an easy catchphrase. Innovation does not need to be extreme. It’s about the sharing new ideas, the breaking of new ground—and importantly about truly adding value.”

For David Thompson, grasp distiller of Spirit of Yorkshire—which grows all of its personal grain—innovation is vital, however “it doesn’t mean smashing up the rule book and being obtuse and difficult. Our difference comes from our still set up, our location and our attitude. It’s about being different and really good. One would be crazy to deploy the sort of capital and take the sort of risk that creating a new whisky involves without taking the time and making the effort to make the very best whisky possible.”

What reputedly is extra vital to a distiller’s tale is its provenance and site. “Place is hugely important to us,” says Dan Szor founder and CEO at Cotswolds. “It defines every aspect of our being. We feel extremely lucky to live in one of Britain’s most beautiful regions with every bit as much romance as the Highlands. We try, where possible, to emphasize the agricultural bounty of the Cotswolds. Our barley is grown 15 minutes from the distillery. We all should trumpet our Englishness.”

It’s a sentiment shared by means of quite a few different distillers, from Fitt bringing up the have an effect on that tough water has on taste, to Bimber sourcing native grains and ELLC tapping into East London’s “crazy creativity.”

Yorkshire other folks are famously proud in their county, so it’s no wonder that Thompson talks it up. “The land around us has shaped the lives of all the people working in the business,” he says. “We’re all a product of our surroundings and our whisky is very much so too–that’s why we say we’re made of Yorkshire, not just made in Yorkshire.”

But no longer all of the manufacturers agree that it’s essential to be triumphant by means of trumpeting terroir. “Having a style that is defined by your origin only serves to hamper your ability to express yourself,” argues Kirsty Taylor. “It is the taste that will ultimately define us. Whether a whisky drinker can ever pick up a glass and say ‘this is English’ is irrelevant. It is the flavor and experience that will influence people’s choice, not the place.”

However, having a number of distilleries within the house will without a doubt assist with consciousness. “A rising English whisky tide will float all of our boats,” says Szor. “Our small group is in the enviable position of being able to cheer each other on.” His optimism is neatly positioned. Sales of Cotswolds, which launched its first bottle in 2017, is now in way over 50,000 bottles, whilst Lakes has simply introduced a £4.25m funding enabling manufacturing to triple to at least one million bottles according to yr. ELLC, in the meantime, has quadrupled its whisky manufacturing since 2018 and now has a six sturdy distilling workforce.

You can in finding EWC and Cotswolds in global markets, whilst the primary releases from ELLC, Bimber, Lakes and Spirit of Yorkshire all promote out once they turn out to be to be had. What then would possibly the English whisky class appear to be in a decade? “We must have 20 whiskies available on the market, of various ages—together with a 10-year previous Cotswolds unmarried malt—hallelujah, brother!’ says Szor.

“It will probably be made up our minds at the inventory that’s being laid down,” says Lakes’ Taylor. “It appears there are a lot of people out for quick gain, but others, including ourselves, are trying to create long-term value. There are already some exceptional non-age statement whiskies being released, but the real value will come from the stocks we’re laying down for 10, 15…20 years time.”

Meanwhile, Fitt seems again prior to ahead. “It’s still funny to think we’re in unknown territory. We’ve never had English whisky this old before! I hope all the small distilleries survive, but sadly I don’t think they all will. It’s not numbers but funding. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in 10 years in terms of flavor and shape of the industry. We really don’t know and that’s the fun of whisky.”