Warren Condemns Sanders Supporters’ Attacks After 2020 Exit, Says ‘We’re Responsible for People Who Claim to Be Our Supporters’

In her first interview since chucking up the sponge of the Democratic presidential race, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren advised MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday that applicants “are responsible for people who claim to be our supporters” on-line that take part in on-line bullying.

Warren’s feedback got here all through a dialogue about Senator Bernie Sanders’ difficulties with a culinary union in Nevada. When the hard work crew Unite Here published up flyers towards Sanders’ Medicare for All plan in February, supporters of the Vermont senator posted threats and private data of the crowd’s management on-line. In reaction, Sanders condemned the conduct.

“I think there’s a real problem with online bullying and this sort of organized nastiness,” Warren mentioned. “I’m talking about some really ugly stuff that went on.”

“We are responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters and do really threatening, ugly, dangerous things to other candidates,” she persevered.

Warren mentioned she had mentioned the issue with Sanders however the dialog used to be “short.”

“I shouldn’t speak for him,” Warren mentioned. “It’s something he should speak for himself on.”

When requested via Maddow whether or not she would settle for a vp function, Warren declined to be offering a definitive solution.

“I’ve been running for president,” she spoke back, “because I’m ready to be president. So I’ve got to kind of rework.”

While she tacitly agreed that being vice-president used to be a excellent task, Warren added that “the job of senator is a good job. As a matter of fact, the job of teacher is a good job.”

Warren additionally declined to endorse one of the most ultimate Democratic applicants for the presidency. “I had a lot I needed to do today,” the senator mentioned. “I’ll get up tomorrow morning and think about that question.”

Amanda Sabga/AFP/Getty