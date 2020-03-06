Trump Supporters Fly ‘Trump 2020’ Helicopter Over Sanders Rally in Phoenix

Supporters of President Donald Trump hovered in a Trump-themed helicopter over the web page of a marketing campaign rally for Senator Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.

The helicopter with “Trump 2020” painted on its facet in patriotic colours used to be noticed sooner than gates have been opened to let the group in at 4:30 p.m. native time, in line with KPNX. Sanders spoke on the tournament greater than two hours later.

Video pictures of the helicopter features a closeup that displays two males seated in the airplane, certainly one of them dressed in an outfit similar to an American flag and what looks as if a purple Trump hat. The information outlet reported that one of the vital crowd ready underneath shouted at and “flipped off” the helicopter.

A take a look at of the helicopter’s “N105” registration quantity unearths that the airplane is often referred to as “The Trump Chopper,” a car operated through two Trump supporters who fly it across the nation with the purpose of helping in Trump’s marketing campaign pledge to “keep America great.”

There does no longer seem to be a connection between the helicopter and the professional Trump marketing campaign. Newsweek reached out the marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Senator Bernie Sanders at a presidential marketing campaign rally in Essex Junction, Vermont on March 3, 2020.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump’s title used to be uttered disparagingly repeatedly through Sanders all the way through the rally. Early on in the speech, the senator known as the president a “fraud” for promising to offer healthcare to “everybody” all the way through his 2016 marketing campaign.

“When he ran for president in 2016, he promised that he was going to provide healthcare for everybody. He lied,” stated Sanders. “Instead of trying to provide healthcare to everybody he attempted to throw 32 million Americans off of the healthcare they have and do away with the protections for pre-existing conditions.”

Sanders have been thought to be the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination till former Vice President Joe Biden’s sturdy comeback in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday led to the race to shift. Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race Thursday, leaving Sanders and Biden as the one two primary Democratic applicants left.

“There are now two candidates. One of them is an old friend of mine, Joe Biden,” Sanders stated, assembly with some resistance from the group.

“Joe Biden is a decent guy and I know that if I win the nomination, he’ll be there for me. And if he wins, I’ll be there for him,” added Sanders. “Our differences are minimal compared to the differences we have with Trump.”

Sanders went on to check himself to Biden favorably, however he stored his largest jabs for Trump, contrasting his personal “not me, us” marketing campaign slogan with what he believes are the values of the president in opposition to the tip of his speech.

“We understand that the function of human life is not simply to make billions of dollars and step on everybody, and to lie, and to cheat and to steal,” stated Sanders. “That’s Trump’s vision of what life is about. We understand that we are better and stronger human beings when we care about each other.”