Trump Says He ‘Gets Along Great’ With Pence, Replacing Him as VP Would Be ‘Act of Disloyalty’

President Donald Trump stated Thursday at a Fox News Town Hall he has no plans to switch Vice President Mike Pence as the 2 had been pals.

Trump named Pence as one of his closest pals at a Fox News Town Hall assembly in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Thursday. He additionally stated that changing Pence at the Republican price tag on this 12 months’s upcoming election as a result of that will be a “great act of disloyalty.”

Trump’s feedback got here after CNN political analyst Paul Begala made the prediction on Monday that Trump would “dump” Pence and exchange him with Nikki Haley, the previous U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Begala known as Pence’s alternative a “certainty” Monday right through feedback made to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) right through a panel dialogue.

“On Thursday, July 16—that’s the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address,” Begala stated, “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms.”

“Trump put Pence in charge of coronavirus to throw him under the bus,” Begala added.

When requested by way of Fox News host Bret Baier Thursday evening who Trump regarded as to be his closest buddy in Washington, Trump first of all demurred.

“I don’t want to say because I have a lot of close friends, I really do,” Trump stated. “I get along great with our vice president. I keep hearing I’m replacing him. He’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s a great guy and a loyal guy and he works so hard.”

“Every day I read, ‘He’s gonna put this one, he’s gonna put that one,'” Trump endured. “If I did, that would be a great act of disloyalty because he’s been great. I speak to him a lot.”

President Donald Trump stated Thursday he “gets along great” with Vice President Mike Pence and has no plans of changing him at the price tag for this 12 months’s upcoming reelection.

Alex Wong/Getty

Trump stated he additionally talks to senators and contributors of Congress, together with some from the opposite facet of the aisle.

“I speak to Democrats also, believe it or not,” Trump stated. “But we have great people in Washington, very smart people in Washington and it’s going to come together. It’s going to come together and it’s going to be sooner than you think.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Haley had disagreements with Trump right through her tenure in his management however stated in 2018 that she approached the ones variations in an immediate style.

“I don’t agree with the president on everything,” Haley wrote in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. “When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person.”

Haley’s resignation from her ambassadorship looked as if it would come as a marvel to a couple observers, however she left her place on excellent phrases with Trump.

“She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump stated of Haley right through a 2018 press convention. “We’re all happy for you in one way, but we hate to lose you.”

However, Haley’s resignation got here after watchdog team Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) known as for an investigation into some of Haley’s commute bills, together with the acceptance of seven non-public jet flights supplied to Haley unfastened of rate.

“By accepting gifts of luxury private flights, Ambassador Haley seems to be falling in line with other Trump administration officials who are reaping personal benefits from their public positions,” wrote CREW government director Noah Bookbinder in an October 2018 observation.