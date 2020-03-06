Tonight ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Will Officially Say Goodbye to Alex Karev

Goodbyes are by no means simple on Grey’s Anatomy, however, alas, audience have mentioned it to many characters who’ve given up their posts at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. On Thursday, they are going to say it as soon as once more to the liked Dr. Alex Karev.

On the approaching Season 16 episode, titled, “Leave a Light On,” audience will in the end get the solutions to what in truth came about to Karev, performed through Justin Chambers.

Although unclear precisely how the collection will cope with his departure, Chambers isn’t anticipated to seem within the episode in additional than flashback capability. The Episode 16 teaser highlighted plenty of the nature’s maximum memorable scenes, suggesting his ultimate farewell will simply be a take a look at Chambers’ historical past at the display. The episode synopsis gave the impression to enlarge this, noting that Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and several other different staffers on the health center will “reflect on the past.”

Justin Chambers will seem in his ultimate episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” on March 5.

The remaining time Karev seemed on Grey’s Anatomy was once in an episode that aired on November 14. At the time, the pediatric surgeon was once heading again to his place of birth to handle his unwell mom. Since the midseason premiere, it is been hinted that Karev was once “going through something.”

The personality’s spouse, Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), instructed Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) that Karev hadn’t been returning her telephone calls, and all the way through remaining week’s episode, she mentioned she believed he “woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me.”

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff instructed Variety the collection deliberate on “illuminating the story of where Alex is” on an episode-by-episode foundation, main up to Thursday’s display. “It was a very careful threading of a needle, where we are giving a little bit of information and pain to Jo,” Vernoff instructed the newsletter in February.

Fans have been stunned to be informed Chambers would no longer go back to the display within the days main up to the midseason premiere. The actor launched a remark by means of Deadline saying his rapid departure in early January and mentioned he “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.”

In an interview with Page Six, Chambers mentioned he was once “taking it one day at a time,” however he had plans to dive into manufacturing for his personal initiatives. “Producing documentaries, that’s what I’m most interested in right now,” he mentioned.

He added: “Grey’s has been very supportive of me, and I’m very grateful, and it’s been a great ride.”

Chambers was once one of the crucial remaining closing unique solid contributors at the ABC clinical drama because it debuted in 2005. In the 15 years Grey’s Anatomy has been on air, simplest 3 originals stay together with Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, who performs Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursday at nine p.m. ET.