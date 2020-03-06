SoftBank Vision Fund Chief Rajeev Misra says time will disprove his critics





To say SoftBank’s Vision Fund has had a tumultuous six

months could be an irony. There used to be WeWork’s

failed IPO. Then the mission behemoth made up our minds to cut

ties with suffering portfolio corporate Wag. Then, there used to be the

story alleging that SoftBank Vision Fund leader Rajeev Misra were given his

place by way of “hanging at two of his primary opponents inside of SoftBank with a

dark-arts marketing campaign of private sabotage.”

Now, Misra is breaking his silence to handle a few of the ones

unflattering tales. In an interview with CNBC, he says time will end up his

slew of critics flawed. He made the

bold prediction that of the 90-plus corporations within the Vision Fund portfolio,

there will be dozens of IPOs within the subsequent 18 months, and provides that over the following

24 months, “I ensure you will see the end result of our investments will

exchange.”

The markets had been wobbly, and people’s

fear of a looming recession might materialize. But SoftBank has a plan for

that too: Jeff Housenbold, who has invested in DoorDash, Wag, Opendoor, and

Brandless on behalf of the Vision Fund, advised CNBC that “if the markets pass into

a chronic stoop of 12 to 24 months and there’s now not get admission to to public markets,

we’ll have to have a look at elevating further capital on the corporate stage.”

But in spite of the never-ending adverse press and the accusations

in opposition to Misra, he says he’s now not stepping down and he’s now not going anyplace. “I’m

a key guy,” he advised CNBC. “I owe it to my stakeholders, my LPs, my staff to

be right here for the adventure.”

The tale additionally addresses how Misra plans to beef up the

tradition, triumph over the reputational hit from WePaintings, and end up the critics flawed.

It’s value a learn.

Read

more.

CUSTOMERS WANT PAYBACK: Well, Robinhood discovered itself

in rather the pickle after the no-fee inventory brokerage startup skilled an

outage that spanned two days. My colleague Lucinda

Shen reports on the mounting pressure Robinhood is dealing with to appease

consumers’ outrage.

“I had no thought what used to be happening, I believed the inventory

marketplace crashed and the Robinhood app couldn’t take care of it. I simply didn’t

know,” mentioned Brandon Browne, a 27-year-old Robinhood consumer for the closing 12 months

or so. Robinhood didn’t formally succeed in out to Browne by way of e-mail till 3:16

p.m. in regards to the outage that started at 9:33 a.m., leaving him to piece in combination

the problem by way of Google or Twitter. Robinhood provides that it used to be updating customers by way of

Twitter in addition to the site’s standing web page previous within the day.

One Twitter consumer has began an account calling for a

doable elegance motion lawsuit or arbitration from FINRA—a non-government

entity that regulates agents and exchanges. “We had been in contact with the

company and feature been intently tracking the placement,” a FINRA spokesperson mentioned

in an e-mail. Read

more at Fortune.

THE BLACK SWAN OF 2020: Sequoia Capital issued

a note to founders and CEOs in regards to the doable industry penalties of

the fast-spreading coronavirus. It warns that they could see a drop in industry

task, provide chain disruptions, and cancelled conferences.

From the publish:

Having weathered each and every industry downturn for almost fifty

years, we’ve realized crucial lesson — no one ever regrets making rapid and

decisive changes to converting cases. In downturns, income and money

ranges at all times fall quicker than bills. In many ways, industry mirrors

biology. As Darwin surmised, those that live to tell the tale “aren’t the most powerful or the

maximum clever, however probably the most adaptable to modify.”

As Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky wrote in Data Sheet this morning, “This crisis, a public-health scare first and an economic calamity second, is quickly become something no one alive has ever seen.”

Read the total publish right here.

Polina Marinova

Twitter: @polina_marinova

Email: polina.marinova@fortune.com









