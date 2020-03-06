Seth Meyers Rips ‘Dr. Trump’ for Spreading Coronavirus ‘Disinformation’

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen, Seth Meyers accused President Trump of “trying to pretend the problem doesn’t exist, because he knows he’ll get blamed for it.” That additionally explains why he even attempted blaming President Obama for the national take a look at equipment scarcity this week.

“You can’t blame Obama for something that didn’t exist when he left office!” Meyers mentioned. While a “source close to the coronavirus task force” informed CNN that “it’s not clear where Trump got his information,” the Late Night host mentioned, “I have an idea where he got it—the same place he gets all of his ideas. I won’t say where it is but I just hope he washed his hands.”

But seeking to blame Obama used to be not anything in comparison to what came about when Trump “called into his favorite propaganda network Fox News and spread disinformation about the virus” Wednesday night time.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump mentioned that whilst the World Health Organization has put the loss of life fee for the virus as top as 3.four %, he referred to as {that a} “false number” and mentioned he believed it used to be “way under one percent,” including, “this is just my hunch.”

“Why are you going on national television and contradicting experts based on a hunch?” Meyers requested. “First of all, the only hunch of yours that I trust is the one in your back at the end of one of your rallies.”

In the similar interview, Trump additionally advised that individuals who had been feeling signs must nonetheless pass to paintings, towards the recommendation of well being officers. “Again, Dr. Trump disagreed,” Meyers mentioned. “So now he’s telling people it’s OK to go to work if they’re sick. This from a guy who doesn’t even go to work when he’s healthy!”

