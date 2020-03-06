Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir





Woody Allen’s writer has made up our minds to cancel the deliberate release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.”

The announcement Friday by way of Hachette Book Group adopted days of grievance fascinated with allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette workers staged a walkout.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly,” the writer introduced.

“We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”

Allen’s e book used to be scheduled to pop out subsequent month.

Allen’s settlement with Hachette intended that he in brief shared a writer with one among his largest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” used to be launched ultimate 12 months by way of the Hachette department Little, Brown and Company.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply provoking to me in my view and an utter betrayal of my brother whose courageous reporting, capitalized on by way of Hachette, gave voice to a lot of survivors of sexual attack by way of robust males,” Dylan Farrow mentioned in a observation Monday hours after main points of the e book have been launched by way of The Associated Press.

Ronan Farrow adopted up an afternoon later, calling Hachette’s choice “wildly unprofessional.” Both he and his sister complained that the writer had no longer reached out to truth test their father’s e book.

