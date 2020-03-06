Peyton Manning as Monday Night Football Announcer? Reports Indicate ESPN Could Pay Him $20 Million a Year

Reports surfaced Thursday that former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning may just land a take care of ESPN to research Monday Night Football video games. The deal might be value as a lot as $20 million for Manning, which might surpass the $17 million a yr that CBS lately agreed to pay Tony Romo to stick with their community.

If Manning does land a deal to name Monday Night Football, he may just make more cash than many quarterbacks within the NFL. Not too shabby for the longer term Hall of Famer.

And if Manning does finally end up in a press field calling NFL video games, possibly he will after all inform the sector what “Omaha” supposed when he barked it out all the way through pre-snap reads when he performed for the Indianapolis Colts, the place he gained a Super Bowl and misplaced any other.

The tale used to be first reported by means of Front Office Sports (FOS), which mentioned Manning is these days in negotiations with ESPN, which has the rights to Monday Night Football and is ready to pay between $18-20 million a yr to Manning, who already has a courting with the flagship cable sports activities empire along with his documentary sequence, “Peyton’s Places.”

“Tony Romo could have a short-lived reign as the highest-paid TV sports analyst. ESPN is prepared to offer Peyton Manning $18 million to $20 million a year to call ‘Monday Night Football,’ said sources. Romo will make $17 million a year under new CBS deal,” Michael McCarthy of FOS tweeted.

ESPN used to be reportedly in a bidding battle for Romo, who resigned with CBS remaining month. CBS is scheduled to name the Super Bowl subsequent season.

Romo used to be anticipated to signal a deal value as much as $15 million, however the ultimate quantity used to be $17 million for him to proceed inspecting CBS’s Sunday “Game of the Week.”

Meanwhile, the Monday Night Football duo of Joe Tessitore and “Booger” McFarland have been deemed the weakest announcers of any of the opposite lead duos at the different networks that broadcast NFL video games, and their rankings have been squeamish for ESPN, which can pay $1.nine billion a yr to broadcast Monday Night Football.

ESPN might be the primary community to start renegotiating with the NFL, as its Monday Night Football contract expires following the 2021 season. Fox and CBS contracts expire after 2022, as does the only for NBC, which has the rights for Sunday Night Football.

Peyton Manning at the sidelines ahead of the sport towards the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Photo by means of Justin Casterline/Getty Images

ESPN could also be having a look to damage the pack of alternative networks rotating to broadcast the Super Bowl, however its cable presence is also a drawback. Owned by means of Disney, ESPN may just doubtlessly shift its video games to ABC, which might make it a higher candidate for touchdown the Super Bowl.

Manning has loved a lifestyles in entrance of the digital camera since retiring from the NFL. Aside from his ESPN segments, he has performed the big name in numerous TV advertisements.

He retired after profitable a Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos.