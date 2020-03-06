Nissan: Sunderland plant spends £52m to build new Qashqai

Image copyright

More than £50m has been invested within the Nissan plant in Sunderland because the company gears up to build the new Qashqai.

The Japanese car-manufacturer mentioned its new press, which weighs 2,000 tonnes and took 18 months to set up, bureaucracy a part of its £400m funding within the plant.

The Qashqai, which got here out in 2006, is the plant’s maximum a hit vehicle.

Nissan had prior to now mentioned {that a} no-deal Brexit may make its European industry style “unsustainable”.

Image copyright

Nissan’s leader running officer Ashwani Gupta, mentioned: “When the primary Nissan Qashqai rolled off the road in Sunderland in 2006 it created the crossover phase.

“Designed, engineered and made in the United Kingdom, and greater than 3 million automobiles later, it stays the benchmark, simply as our staff in the United Kingdom continues to set the usual for productiveness and high quality.”

Nissan’s Sunderland plant opened in 1986 and employs 7,000 other folks.

The new press could also be getting used within the manufacturing of the Juke style.

The company has no longer but showed when the new Qashqai style will probably be produced.

Nissan’s European chairman Gianluca de Ficchy has time and again warned that the corporate’s complete European industry might be in peril if the United Kingdom and the EU do not do a deal that safeguards frictionless, tariff-free industry around the channel. He repeated the purpose simply remaining week.

His argument is that as a result of round 70% of the automobiles inbuilt Sunderland are exported to the EU, the advent of 10% price lists (beneath WTO buying and selling phrases) may undermine the corporate’s industry style within the area.

Despite that, it is transparent Nissan is urgent forward with considerable new investments on the plant and has each purpose to build the new Qashqai there. So has the corporate been crying wolf? Are Mr de Ficchy’s public statements simply empty threats?

Company insiders insist that is not the case. There’s a distinction, they are saying, between present investments that experience already been within the pipeline for years and the long-term technique for the industry.

And simply because its instant long run turns out protected, there is no ensure the plant will probably be awarded extra industry when its present contracts, together with the new Qashqai, come to an finish.