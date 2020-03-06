New York Knicks Record Lowest Attendance Since 2006 After Spike Lee Incident

New York Knicks enthusiasts seem to be balloting with their ft and observe the instance set by means of Spike Lee, who previous this week introduced he would now not attend any other house recreation this season.

Only 16,588 enthusiasts attended the Knicks’ 112-104 house loss towards the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night time. The determine is a few 3,200 underneath capability at Madison Square Garden and marks the bottom attendance to a Knicks house recreation since December 2006, when 15,895 enthusiasts watched a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN figures, the Knicks have the 10th-highest moderate attendance within the NBA, with a median of 18,804 enthusiasts going in the course of the Madison Square Garden’s turnstiles for the 31 house video games the crew has performed up to now this season.

The Knicks promote out the world on 94.nine p.c of video games, a outstanding consequence for a crew that final made the playoffs seven years in the past and has completed with a shedding report ever since.

Coming simply days after Lee vowed now not to go back to the Madison Square Garden this season, the bottom attendance in over 13 years is any other being worried signal for the franchise.

On Monday night time, the Knicks recorded a wonder win towards the Houston Rockets, however the incident involving Lee overshadowed occasions at the court docket.

The Academy Award winner used to be advised he may now not use the worker front into the world, which he claims to have walked thru each and every time he is attended a recreation of his cherished Knicks within the final 28 years.

The 62-year-old stated his price ticket used to be scanned as commonplace, prior to he used to be advised he needed to depart the world and input by way of a unique front—which might have proved extraordinarily tricky to do, as tickets can most effective be scanned as soon as.

A video appearing an altercation between Lee and Madison Square Garden safety team of workers went viral on Twitter and the Hollywood celebrity gave his model of occasions on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday.

“I’m being harassed by James Dolan, and I don’t know why,” he stated, referencing the Knicks proprietor.

The franchise rapidly brushed aside Lee’s claims, insisting he used to be smartly conscious he may now not use the worker front however had to go into the world by way of a devoted VIP front as an alternative.

“It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama,” the crew stated in a observation launched on Twitter.

“He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”

Admittedly, the low turnout towards the Jazz might be attributed to quite a few causes. Fans will have opted to steer clear of the Garden on account of expanding fears associated with the coronavirus outbreak and the truth the Jazz have the third-lowest highway attendance didn’t assist issues both.

There could also be the truth observing the Knicks is infrequently an interesting prospect at the moment, with the crew marooned close to the ground of the Eastern Conference with a 19-43 report that makes them the fourth-worst crew in all of the NBA.

New York will finish with a shedding report for the 8th consecutive season, extending what’s already a franchise report of years with out playoffs.

The Knicks’ dismal shape, on the other hand, makes the general public spat between the franchise and Lee even more difficult to know. The Academy Award winner is by means of some distance the crew’s maximum high-profile fan and has been an envoy of varieties for the franchise even right through its a large number of and common lows.

