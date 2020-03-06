NASA’s Space Lettuce Is Safe and Nutritious, Paving Way for Crops on the Moon and Mars

The lettuce grown on board the International Space Station between 2014 and 2016 used to be simply as protected and nutritious as plants cultivated on Earth, scientists have discovered. The discovering will lend a hand pave the approach for greens to be grown all over longer missions to the moon, Mars and past, researchers say.

Red romaine lettuce seeds had been despatched to the ISS as a part of an experiment to peer if cultivation in area used to be imaginable. Astronauts grew and ate the lettuce as a part of the Vegetable Production System experiment, dubbed “Veggie” for quick.

“[Astronauts] posted photos of lobster salad lettuce wraps that they made and we heard that they ate the lettuce on cheeseburgers and tacos they made out of items available,” NASA’s Christina Khodadad and Gioia Massa, from the Kennedy Space Center, informed Newsweek in an electronic mail.

Khodadad and Massa are authors of a find out about that tested the microbiological and dietary high quality of the lettuce after its stint on the ISS. Samples of the lettuce had been frozen and despatched again to Earth, the place researchers performed experiments to check the lettuce for any variations. As a regulate, the crew additionally grew the crop in the identical prerequisites on Earth. The crops had been cultivated in chambers with LED lighting fixtures and a watering machine. Findings had been revealed in the magazine Frontiers in Plant Science.

Most of the meals eaten by means of astronauts on the ISS is processed and pre-packaged. Over time, then again, this saved meals begins to lose high quality and vitamin. While this isn’t a subject matter for astronauts on board, as meals from Earth is equipped frequently, for long-duration spaceflight—like the ones to the moon and Mars, which NASA is these days making plans—the factor of vitamin may just change into an issue. A manned challenge to Mars, for instance, might contain meals being despatched forward, lengthy ahead of astronauts arrive.

“Right now we cannot guarantee that we will have a diet to meet the needs of the crew for these longer, deep space missions, so one potential solution will be to supplement the packaged diet with fresh produce,” Khodadad and Massa stated. “This [space-grown lettuce] will supply further nutrients and different vitamins, flavors, textures and selection to the packaged nutrition. Growing crops may additionally lend a hand with menu fatigue and supply mental advantages when astronauts are some distance from house. In the longer term, if we ever need to have area colonization, enlargement of plants can be the most important for setting up any degree of sustainability and self-sufficiency.

“In addition to offering meals, crops may additionally play a job in long term Life Support Systems wanted for long-duration missions. Plants generate oxygen in addition to take away and repair carbon dioxide, which is important in closed programs like the ISS or long term moon/Mars amenities.”

Analysis of the lettuce grown on the ISS confirmed it used to be related to the crops grown on Earth. Its dietary worth used to be in large part the identical, as had been the microbial communities. They additionally discovered that none of the forms of micro organism had been the ones identified to motive illness in people, like E. coli and Salmonella.

Lettuce grown on the ISS. Researchers have discovered the crap used to be as nutritious and protected as a regulate staff grown on Earth.

NASA

The greatest problems for rising plants in area, the researchers stated, is handing over water, oxygen and vitamins to the roots. “In microgravity you have no natural convection, and water and air do not mix well,” they defined. “Plant roots need both water and oxygen, and getting the correct levels is very tricky. Doing this in a sustainable, reusable approach using low power, mass, volume, and crew labor is even harder.”

However, they stated that with the proper plant enlargement programs, lettuce and different plants can also be grown any place. This comprises the moon and Mars. Khodadad and Massa stated there may be any other Veggie chamber on the ISS now, and astronauts on board are rising and checking out other plants. Samples are being despatched again to Earth for research.

“Understanding how growing different varieties affects this ecosystem is very important,” Khodadad and Massa stated. “We continue to study changes that take place over time to see the dynamics of the microbial community structure. We also are continuing to test other crops, with the addition of small fruiting crops like peppers and tomatoes in the next couple of years… We hope soon to get to the point where astronauts will be able to choose the crops that they want to grow.”

Brande Wulff, from the U.Ok.’s John Innes Center, an impartial analysis heart for plant science, genetics and microbiology, commented on the find out about: “Entrenched deep within the human mind is a strong urge to conquer foreign pastures,” he informed Newsweek in an electronic mail. “This desire for the unknown, however, must be balanced with our nostalgic, psychological and biological needs for the homely. This study [by Khodada and colleagues] shows that a delicate lettuce leaf can be grown in space and attain essentially the same nutritional [and microbial] quality as on Earth, thus bringing us one step closer to colonizing the extra-terrestrial.”