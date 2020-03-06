Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding, Just Hours After Much Hyped Wedding-Themed Video Dropped

Don’t say you already were given a hat.

It turns out like simply the day prior to this that Katy Perry posted a wedding-themed video to announce her being pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s kid (oh, grasp on, it was once the day prior to this) however now she has reportedly canceled the proposed summer time wedding ceremony in Japan.

However the abandonment of nuptials isn’t—fanatics of real love shall be relieved to listen to—being attributed to any freelance paddle-boarding via Orlando, however quite the truth that the rustic is fighting a worsening unfold of the coronavirus.

It does appear quite unlucky timing, then again, for the reason that simply the day prior to this Perry launched her rather mournful why-won’t-you-marry-me tune, “Never Worn White,” which featured a chain by which she was once seated in the course of an enormous wedding ceremony bouquet, camouflaged via a headpiece of roses and hydrangeas.

People, then again, stories that the speedy unfold of the viral illness has inspired the couple to put off their special occasion.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” says a supply just about the couple. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Perry published her being pregnant on Thursday with the tune video for her new monitor, which ended with an extended shot of her caressing her child bump.

In an Instagram Live chat afterwards, Perry stated: “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Bloom, 43, proposed to Perry, 35, on Valentine’s Day 2019 right through a helicopter experience. He has one son, Flynn, 9, from his marriage to his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry lately informed Stellar Magazine about wedding ceremony making plans. “It’s not about the party. It’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”