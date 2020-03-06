‘I Like That’ People Are Now ‘Staying In the U.S., Spending Money In The U.S.’

President Donald Trump controlled to discover a silver lining to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, telling audience of his Fox News the town corridor that he “likes” that persons are “staying in the U.S.” and spending cash regionally.

During a dialogue about the coronavirus’ affect on the U.S. economic system on Fox News, Trump mentioned, “We were set to hit 30,000 on the Dow, this is a number that no one even came close to… [coronavirus] certainly might have an impact.”

“At the same time, I must say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S. and I like that. I have been after that for a long time,” the president persisted, “I’ve been saying, ‘let’s stay in the U.S., spend your money here,’ and they’re doing that. They’re sort of enforced doing that.”

He added: “We met with the airline companies yesterday, they’re doing a fantastic job. And they’re just not flying to areas that have big problems. So it’s going to all work out, everybody has to be calm. It’s all going to work out.”

The White House declined to supply further feedback.

Trump deflected the criticisms his management has been receiving from critics over their allegedly deficient dealing with of the virus outbreak to former President Barack Obama all through a gathering with airline executives at the White House on Wednesday.

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing and we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate & rapid fashion,” the president mentioned, regarding a law that restricted non-FDA licensed screenings run through states, corporations and universities.

