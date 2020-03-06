Harvey Weinstein Accused of 16 More Sexual Assaults in DA’s Graphic Sentencing Memo

Days earlier than Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing for the rape and sexual attack of two ladies, Manhattan prosecutors advised a pass judgement on to present the disgraced manufacturer a considerable quantity of time in the back of bars so he can replicate at the lives he’s destroyed during the last 4 many years.

“Starting in the 1970s, he has trapped women into his exclusive control and assaulted or attempted to assault them,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi argued in the sentencing memo to Justice James Burke. “These acts, viewed in their totality, establish that throughout his entire adult professional life, the defendant has displayed a staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity.”

Weinstein, 67, used to be convicted closing month of first-degree felony intercourse act for the attack of former Project Runway manufacturing assistant Miriam Haleyi inside of his SoHo rental in 2006 and third-degree rape for the attack of former actress Jessica Mann. He used to be cleared of first-degree rape and essentially the most critical fees in opposition to him, two counts of predatory sexual attack, which carried with them the chance of existence in jail.

He now faces a minimal of 5 years and as much as 25 years in jail when sentenced on March 11.

“He has consistently advanced his own sordid desires and fixations over the well-being of others,” the memo, which used to be filed Friday, states. “He has destroyed people’s lives and livelihoods or threatened to do so on a whim.”

Throughout the 11-page memo, Illuzzi vehemently condemns the once-powerful film rich person, accusing him of over 30 incidents of sexual attack, harassment, and place of business bullying since 1978.

Among the allegations are 16 new accusations of sexual attack, together with one 2007 come across in which Weinstein allegedly attempted to drive himself on a girl in the kitchen of “a new restaurant he owned.” After trapping her so she used to be not able to flee, prosecutors mentioned, Weinstein “took out his penis, masturbated, and ejaculated in a nearby potted plant.”

Beyond the uncharged intercourse crimes, Illuzzi additionally describes a couple of individuals who advised prosecutors that Weinstein “bragged about his ability to get people killed.”

While the District Attorney’s place of work does now not give a sentencing advice for Weinstein, it stresses that “the People will ask the Court to impose a sentence that reflects the seriousness of defendant’s offenses, his total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused, and the need to deter him and others from engaging in further criminal conduct.”

Throughout his four-week trial, prosecutors argued the Pulp Fiction manufacturer used his energy and status in the leisure business to prey on ladies for over 3 many years, promising to kickstart their careers in trade for intercourse acts.

While over 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape after bombshell reviews in The New York Times and The New Yorker uncovered a slew of sexual-misconduct allegations in opposition to him, jurors best heard from six ladies on the trial.

Most of the ladies detailed in courtroom how the Oscar-winner lured them into remoted puts to speak about their futures in the leisure business earlier than sexually assaulting them. The ladies all admitted they by no means advised the government concerning the abuse out of embarrassment and concern that Weinstein would spoil their possibilities of making it in Hollywood.

“He has exhibited an attitude of superiority and complete lack of compassion for his fellow man. What is obvious from this list of misdeeds is that many of them are frighteningly similar to the events testified to at trial,” Illuzzi writes in the memo.

Illuzzi additionally stressed out to Burke on Friday that Weinstein’s sentence will have to ship a message to “a wider audience that sexual assault, even if perpetrated upon an acquaintance or in a professional setting, is a serious offense worthy of a lengthy sentence.” Mann and Haley are anticipated to offer statements to the courtroom at Weinstein’s listening to subsequent week.

Weinstein’s criminal fight, on the other hand, received’t finish together with his New York sentencing, as he additionally faces 4 sex-crime fees in Los Angeles for allegedly raping one lady and sexually assaulting some other over a two-day length in 2013.