‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev — With a Little Help from Katherine Heigl

This submit incorporates spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 16, “Leave a Light On.”

After these kind of years, Grey’s Anatomy mentioned good-bye to Alex Karev by way of sending him again to an outdated flame: his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens.

ABC made an match of Justin Chambers’ go out from the display, which the actor introduced in January. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices,” Chambers mentioned again then. “And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers’ closing on-screen look got here right through the November episode “My Shot.” After that, Karev had supposedly left Seattle to take care of his mom in Iowa—but it surely seems he’d in reality reconnected with Izzie Stevens, his ex-wife, performed right through the display’s early seasons by way of Katherine Heigl. (Heigl left in Season 6 following some tensions arose with author Shonda Rhimes.) Izzie left Seattle after surviving mind most cancers—and as Alex explains in letters to his family members in Thursday’s episode, she secretly gave start to her and Alex’s twins, Eli and Alexis. It seems, Karev deserted everybody he loves in Seattle—together with his spouse, Jo—to be with Izzie and their kids.

Justin Chambers is without doubt one of the few closing stalwart performers who has been with Grey’s since its premiere season. With him long gone, simplest Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. (who performs Richard Webber), and Chandra Wilson (aka Miranda Bailey) stay.

Karev’s construction through the years used to be putting. When the scientific drama first debuted, his persona gave the look of a one-note misogynist with an anger downside. Over time, regardless that, he softened and matured and learned his attainable as a pediatric surgeon. He even went on to develop into meantime leader of Grey Sloan Memorial for a time.

It’s lovely arduous to consider that finally that enlargement, Karev would disappear on Jo and Meredith the way in which he did—however on the other hand, he does recognize that during his letter to Jo. “I’m sorry,” he wrote. “You deserve more than a letter. This cowardice, this letter, it’s officially the worst thing I’ve ever done. But it’s about me, Jo; it’s not about you. It’s not what you deserve. You deserve and have earned so much better than this.”

Karev added that issues all the time felt unfinished with Izzie, so he reached out—“and it scared the crap out of me because it felt like no time had passed, like Izzie and I were kind of frozen together in time. And now, now we’re not.”

“Izzie had my kids, and I know you get what that really means,” he wrote to Jo. “I know you of all people know why I can’t just leave now. I have a chance to make this family whole, and I just hope you love me back enough to let me take it. I need to give these kids the family you and I never had.”