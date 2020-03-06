‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Disappointed By Alex Karev’s Farewell Episode As Justin Chambers Leaves Drama

Grey’s Anatomy has formally stated good-bye to any other unique superstar as Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev used to be written out in Thursday’s episode on ABC. But the response to his farewell has been bittersweet.

Warning: Spoilers forward.

Chambers’ ultimate episode used to be a muted affair with Karev most effective offering a voiceover to occasions, however no longer bodily provide. Chambers used to be ultimate observed in an episode in November, two months prior to the actor introduced his marvel departure from the display.

In the episode, Karev defined in a sequence of letters to his spouse Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington), perfect buddy Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and longtime colleagues Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) that he has left Seattle and may not be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In an extra twist, Karev unearths he has reunited along with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and they’re residing in combination in Kansas—with their dual kids. It seems Izzie used the embryos she had frozen years in the past amid most cancers remedy to have their kids, and Karev needs to be there for his youngsters.

In a remark on Thursday night time, Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff stated: “It is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev. That is as true for me and for all of the writers at Grey’s Anatomy as it is for the fans. We have loved writing Alex. And we have loved watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him.”

“For 16 seasons, 16 years, we have grown up alongside Alex Karev,” persevered Vernoff. “We have been frustrated by his limitations and we have been inspired by his growth and we have come to love him deeply and to think of him as one of our very best friends. We will miss him terribly. And we will always be grateful for his impact, on our show, on our hearts, on our fans, on the world.”

However, the display’s reason behind Karev’s abrupt departure didn’t move over smartly with many audience, who’ve turn out to be familiar with not up to auspicious farewells for loved characters previously—Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd amongst them.

“I did not watch 16 seasons of #GreysAnatomy just to have this bulls**t happen to Karev,” stated one fan.

“izzie stevens is still managing to somehow ruin #GreysAnatomy 10 years after she left the show smh,” stated any other.

so you're telling me Alex is going to leave Jo suddenly and sign divorce papers and mail them to her so that he can go be with Izzy who left him suddenly and signed divorce papers and mailed them to him??? the FUCK??? #GreysAnatomy

— bâs ??â¡âï¸ (@brecoric) March 6, 2020

“I’m going to forget I ever saw this episode and just tell myself that Alex died,” stated any other fan.

All I'm saying is if they could get Justin Chambers to come back and do an Alex Karev voice over for this, they sure as hell could've convinced him to film ONE MORE EPISODE with a better ending than this absurdity. #GreysAnatomy

— Ellie Deen (@EllieeDeen) March 6, 2020

Another viewer surmised: “All I’m saying is if they could get Justin Chambers to come back and do an Alex Karev voice over for this, they sure as hell could’ve convinced him to film ONE MORE EPISODE with a better ending than this absurdity.”

Remember when Shonda said she wanted to kill Derek because he would never leave his wife? But Alex can leave his wife with a letter for the woman who left him with a letter #GreysAnatomy

— Laurene â­ï¸â­ï¸ (@Laurene__o_O) March 6, 2020

