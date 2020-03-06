Fox News Catches Kellyanne Conway Lying for Trump About Cutting Entitlements

“Oh, we’ll be cutting.”

Those 4 phrases—spoken according to a query about entitlements throughout a Fox News the town corridor on Thursday—are more likely to hang-out President Trump for the remainder of his re-election marketing campaign.

But don’t fear, Kellyanne Conway stated Friday morning on Fox News, the president didn’t if truth be told say what you heard him say.

Fox News host Ed Henry introduced the ones feedback, relating to them as one thing Trump “seems to be trying to clean up this morning,” throughout the White House counselor’s newest look at the community.

“Kellyanne, the president this morning promising he’ll protect Social Security and Medicare,” Henry stated. “You were there at that town hall, he said the opposite. He said that he, in a second term, would cut Social Security and Medicare and he would cut entitlement programs. Why did he say that?”

“He didn’t say that,” Conway spoke back with a instantly face. “You’re misquoting him, respectfully.” She went on to provide an explanation for that she introduced up the response to the feedback with Trump without delay he informed her, “No, I’m talking about cutting deficits.”

Henry can have let it pass at that, however as an alternative he performed the video clip of the instant, which obviously contradicts that clarification.

At town corridor, Fox host Martha MacCallum informed the president, “If you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt.”

“Oh, we’ll be cutting,” Trump stated in reaction. “But we’re also going to have growth like you’ve never had before.”

“So Martha MacCallum said right there, but you’re going to have cut entitlements to cut the deficit and he said, ‘We’ll be cutting,’” Henry stated after the clip completed.

And but, within the face of video proof, Conway maintained her spin. “But that wasn’t what he was talking about, he wasn’t talking about cutting entitlements,” she insisted, pointing to a commentary from Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham that in a similar way attempted to scrub up the ones feedback.

She then deftly pivoted to blaming President Obama and the display moved directly to coronavirus.