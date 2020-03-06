Five Men Accuse ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queen Sherry Pie of Catfishing, Posing as Casting Agent

A RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant has spoke back to worrying catfishing allegations from 5 actors. Sherry Pie, whose criminal title is Joey Gugliemelli, apologized after the actors alleged she had posed as a casting director to trick them into filing embarrassing audition photos or, in some instances, assembly Gugliemelli in individual. She is starring within the present season of Drag Race.

Ben Shimkus, a 25-year-old actor whose Facebook put up about his personal enjoy with Gugliemelli first drew consideration to Gugliemelli’s previous, spoke with BuzzFeed about his interactions with the drag queen. A pal, who had it appears auditioned for some other faux manufacturing of Gugliemelli’s, referred Shimkus to a feminine casting director named “Allison Mossie”—who it seems used to be actually Gugliemelli.

Shimkus and “Allison” exchanged dozens of emails a few section in a pretend play known as Bulk—which purportedly focused on a person named Jeff who makes use of steroids, BuzzFeed studies. Shimkus spoke back questions like “Why do you think Jeff stops using deodorant in the show?” and “Would you enjoy seeing and hearing the seams of your clothes stretch and even rip as you grow?” Shimkus submitted audition movies of himself speaking about taking part in the odor of sweaty armpits.

Another actor, 23-year-old Josh Lillyman, concept Gugliemelli used to be an “auxiliary casting agent” for “Allison Mossie,” and met with him to movie some audition photos, according to BuzzFeed. Gugliemelli satisfied him to masturbate in the toilet, after which on digicam. He later discovered that his buddy, Landon Summers, had labored with Gugliemelli to audition for a similar section.

“I did everything he asked be to because at that point he had built up so much detail for the show that I was truly convinced it was real and associated with HBO,” Lillyman informed BuzzFeed. “It took a lot for me to break that delusion. I was willingly doing all the things he was asking me to.”

“I just sort of buried it and said there’s nothing I can do about it,” Lillyman added of his enjoy with Gugliemelli. “It makes me almost tear up that this happened to so many people.”

BuzzFeed studies that only one minute earlier than its tale at the topic went reside, Gugliemelli posted a remark to Facebook after ignoring requests for remark. Reps for VH1 later referred the hole to the contestant’s remark.

“This is Joey,” the remark reads. “I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”

“Until being on RuPaul’s Drag Race, I never really understood how much my mental health and taking care of things meant,” Gugliemelli wrote. “I learned on that show how important ‘loving yourself’ is and I don’t think I have ever loved myself. I have been seeking help and receiving treatment since coming back to NYC.”

“I truly apologize to everyone I have hurt with my actions,” the remark concludes. “I also want to say how sorry I am to my sisters of season 12 and honestly the whole network and production company. All I can do is change the behavior and that starts with me and doing that work.”

A consultant for VH1 didn’t in an instant reply to The Daily Beast’s request for additional touch upon behalf of the community or Gugliemelli.