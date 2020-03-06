First coronavirus case in Vatican City confirmed just days after Pope tests negative for the bug





THE Vatican confirmed as of late {that a} affected person in its well being services and products had examined certain for coronavirus.

The discovery used to be made the day before today and that outpatient services and products in Vatican clinics were suspended to sanitise the spaces.

AP:Associated Press

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni mentioned its emergency services and products will proceed, including that the Vatican had knowledgeable Italian well being government.

It comes amid fears for the Pope’s well being after the 83-year-old cancelled maximum his audiences ultimate week, and often known as off a week-long Lent retreat that were because of start on Sunday.

Tests up to now have discovered he does now not have the bug which is doubtlessly deadly for older other people.

More to practice…

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your move to vacation spot for the best possible superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video.

Download our incredible, new and stepped forward unfastened App for the best possible ever Sun Online enjoy. For iPhone click on right here, for Android click on right here.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun and practice us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link