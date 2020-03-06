Feedback Friday: Jack Welch, automation and Fortune’s paywall





Good morning. It’s Friday, so time for comments.

My submit on Jack Welch proved its level: 20 years after he stepped down as CEO of GE, he’s nonetheless a sizzling subject of dialog. A sampling:

“I happened to be one of Jack’s early certified Six Sigma Master Black Belts…Jack’s commitment to implementing Six Sigma in GE was SO much more than just a return of money to GE’s shareholders… The more subtle, powerful benefits of Six Sigma were the following: 1) creation of one language, mindset and purpose across all functions and levels of GE as well as with customers and suppliers, 2) education and professional growth opportunity for employees, 3) built a strong foundation for the incorporation of other powerful business and process models and 4) instilled loyalty and pride in belonging to GE and established a model for integrity. All the benefits I noted were a perfect fit with the man Jack was.”

—B.L. (I notice, as a result of it’s related, that B.L. is feminine.)

“I inherited 80 GE shares in the early 1970s. Dividends were reinvested in GE. By 2000 each of the original shares had become 96 via splits…The last sale in March 2000 made the final payment on a newly constructed, no-mortgage home which we called ‘the house that Jack built.’”

—J.M.

“I’d categorize him as the right person with the right approach for his time…Our world has changed. Our world’s societies have different needs. He might not be a great business leader today, and if we look at him only through today’s lens, he may not look like the business genius he proved to be in the 80s. Who knows, those who follow us may write similar commentary about Satya Nadella or Jamie Dimon 20 years after each ends his tenure.”

—D.W.

And then this message, which I sense was once despatched with some sarcasm:

“If only Jack had been as smart and successful as you.”

—S.W.

On my new obsession with Robotic Process Automation, I won those messages:

“My wife is a social roboticist and used her training to create an ed tech company that uses small inexpensive robots to augment primary education.”

—A.B.

“I am glad you have seen through the mirage of AI – it’s nowhere near being a reality. But please don’t fall for the RPA hype as well. It’s nothing more than continued automation of manual tasks, in other words programming.”

—B.M.

And in the end, this on Fortune’s new paywall:

“I’ve been a subscriber to Fortune mag since I left the U.S. Army within the mid-1990’s and I really like your mag. My dominant skilled useful focal point has at all times been pricing. I applaud the control crew for shifting to a paid style at Fortune. I’m hoping the entire trade strikes that manner. Free issues are handled like barbershop sweet. They get misplaced underneath the seat of your automobile as a result of we don’t price ‘free.’ Capitalism forces high quality to strengthen as soon as a greenback price is connected as consumers call for extra and providers ship extra. I respect that and consider it’s just right for Fortune, just right on your trade, and just right for the rustic.”

—J.D.

We agree, J.D.! News underneath.

