Elizabeth Warren Should Send Bernie Sanders Packing, and It Sounds Like She Might

So now there are none, ladies, this is, operating for president, leaving out the quixotic Tulsi Gabbard. 

Elizabeth Warren suspended her marketing campaign Thursday however didn’t do what others have accomplished — endorse Joe Biden, the candidate her birthday celebration has coalesced round as the one that can deprive Donald Trump of any other 4 years. Bernie Sanders, who’s handled his so-called pal like gum on his shoe during his marketing campaign, is hoping that suggests her endorsement will come his means. He would possibly now need to dangle his breath.

Warren will have to ship Sanders packing in a Massachusetts minute, and it seems like she would possibly.

