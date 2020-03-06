Dems Pounce After President Trump Says in Fox News Town Hall That He Intends to Cut Entitlements

President Donald Trump stated he intends to minimize entitlement methods all through a the town corridor discussion board in Pennsylvania on Thursday night time.

When Fox News host Martha MacCallum recommended that if “you don’t cut something in entitlements, you will never really deal with the debt,” Trump jumped in in an instant.

“Oh, we’ll be cutting,” he stated to an target market in Scranton. “We’re also going to have growth like you’ve never seen before.”

The transfer would constitute a metamorphosis of route, as Trump has most often maintained that he does now not intend to trim such methods. In a tweet remaining month, he wrote: “We will not be touching your Social Security and Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget.”

He has once in a while walked again an identical feedback on chopping entitlements. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, as an example, the president used to be requested by way of a moderator how he would deal with federal entitlement methods. He spoke back by way of announcing “at some point they will be” at the slicing block. In a apply up query, when he used to be requested about Medicare, in specific, Trump stated “we’re going to look” at it. In the next months, the president by no means tried to enact cuts.

In the midst of the Democratic number one, Trump’s remarks may just obtain specific consideration for one more reason: the positioning in which he delivered them. Pennsylvania, one of the crucial consequential battlegrounds of the overall election, is a best goal for Democrats having a look to defeat Trump in the state scored a victory towards Hillary Clinton in 2016. It’s additionally the house state of former Vice President Joe Biden, a favourite punching bag of the president, who’s surging because the 2020 frontrunner after a sequence of Super Tuesday wins.

Within mins, Biden had already pounced. “Here’s the deal, folks: social security is on the ballot this year, and the choice couldn’t be clearer: I’ll protect and expand it. Donald Trump will cut it and take it away,” the previous vp tweeted on best of a clipped video of the remarks that the Democratic National Committee used to be selling.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took a special manner, the usage of the chance to ding Biden without delay on a subject they have got sparred over for months. “Here’s the deal: Joe Biden has repeatedly advocated for cuts to Social Security. I’ve fought my whole career to protect and expand it,” Sanders tweeted.