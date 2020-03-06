Coronavirus Is Killing. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos Is Chasing a Common Cold Cure

Talk about awkward timing.

CNBC reported Friday that Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce goliath Amazon has been operating for years on a secret remedy for the average chilly, a function that has eluded mainstream medication for hundreds of years, in a scheme identified internally as “Project Gesundheit.”

Meanwhile, the 2019 novel coronavirus has unfold to dozens of nations and killed hundreds in one of the vital anxious viral outbreaks in fresh reminiscence, wreaking particularly intense havoc in Amazon’s house town of Seattle.

According to CNBC, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing subsidiary that drives a lot of corporate’s income, properties a secretive team dubbed “Grand Challenge” that specializes in far-flung technological and clinical concepts. A group therein is reportedly operating on growing a vaccine for the average chilly.

Bezos’ corporate has lengthy expanded into what would possibly were surprising spaces. It began as an internet book shop, branched into production its personal merchandise (together with proprietary books), or even changed into a primary competitor for army contracts. Along the best way, the corporate all however invented cloud computing with AWS.

A remedy for the average chilly would make for every other large notch in Bezos’ belt. Last month, he pledged to spend $10 billion on preventing local weather exchange by way of a new charity, the Bezos Earth Fund. He’s additionally the landlord of the storied Washington Post newspaper and a spaceflight corporate Blue Origin. Bezos reportedly spends $1 billion in keeping with 12 months at the aerospace undertaking, which is headquartered at a huge West Texas ranch that still serves as a attainable release website online.

In fresh weeks, on the other hand, Amazon and its friends have battled issues sprouting from the outbreak of the radical coronavirus, which has killed a minimum of 15 Americans. Amazon dealers raised costs to astronomical ranges on very important merchandise like hand sanitizer, and hawked products the usage of doubtful well being claims, requiring the corporate to tug a million pieces from its virtual cabinets.

Washington, Amazon’s house state, is combating the worst COVID-19 outbreak within the nation, with 14 deaths. The virus belongs to the circle of relatives of infections referred to as coronaviruses, a few of which if truth be told reason sicknesses that resemble the average chilly. A relative, the rhinovirus circle of relatives, reasons more or less 75 % of commonplace colds, and there are more or less 160 traces of rhinovirus in circulate.

The new virus has affected Amazon’s personal staff, too: At least one has been inflamed, and the corporate has requested personnel to work at home at its Seattle HQ.