Coronavirus ‘fuelling spike in doomsday bunker sales as mega-rich flock to virus-free panic rooms’





THE coronavirus has noticed surge in call for for doomsday bunkers whilst the super-rich search to isolate themselves in panic rooms, it’s been reported.

As the choice of other folks with the fatal virus hits 100,000, panic during throughout globe may be taking hang, ensuing in some other folks taking excessive measures.

But whilst some refill with disinfectant and dried meals, others are taking having a look to isolate themselves utterly.

A maker of hardened underground shelters designed to resist herbal screw ups and geared toward “preppers”who concern a pending apocalypse, stories a hovering call for.

“The ‘surge’ has been exponential. People are waking up to the reality that they must prepare before it is too late,” Vivos founder and CEO Robert Vicino informed the Daily Star.

His corporate rentals the bunkers – initially designed to retailer munitions and bombs in the Cold War – in South Dakota for a down fee of $35,000 (£31,000) and an annual price of $1000 (£880).

At the Vivos xPoint facility there are 575 bunkers on non-public roads, every with sufficient ground area to accommodate 10 to 24 other folks and able to withstanding a 500,000lb blast.

Not handiest do remoted bunkers be offering citizens coverage from nuclear battle and different catastrophic occasions, additionally they supply luxurious amenities for the ones locked inside of.

Shared options come with an natural hydroponic and aquaculture meals manufacturing device, a bar and front room, pool and spa, virtual climate station, and an indoor capturing vary.

“Our clients are not ‘afraid’, but rather aware and well informed about what is now going on around the world and the myriad of threats we all face,” mentioned Vicino.

“Vivos is the Plan B backup plan for their life-assurance if and when all hell breaks loose.”

Meanwhile at the different facet of the sector, Underground Bunkers Australia providing bespoke survival programs from about AUS $30,000 (£17,500).

The bunkers, which is able to vary from the dimensions of a bed room to huge transport packing containers, are constructed from structural metal, bolstered concrete and can also be fitted with various extras.

“We have seen a lot of interest on the back of the bushfires and now the coronavirus,” co-owner Nick Bayard, informed the Gold Coast Bulletin.

It’s no longer handiest the doomsday mongers in the plains of the Mid-West or wilds of outback Australia but in addition the well-heeled of New York who’re getting ready to isolate themselves.

The New York Times stories that Sollis Health has noticed a surge in call for for its participants handiest health center amenities which value $8000 (£7060) a yr.

Medical director Ben Stein mentioned one Sollis member, an heiress in Southampton, New York has constructed a clinical isolation room entire with a air flow device.

The facility comes provided with a damaging force device to prohibit the circulate of pathogens.

It is composed of bed room and kitchen stocked with IV hydration, medications, lab provides, gloves, robes, mask, oxygen and meals, as nicely as a suite of dishes and linen, he informed the paper.

Demand has been surging from other folks having a look to flee to remoted South Dakota[/caption]

Originally designed to retailer bombs and munitions all the way through the Cold War, the Vivos compound gives survivalist citizens the selection between bunk beds and dearer suites













